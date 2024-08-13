DH Evening Brief | Calcutta HC orders transfer of probe into murder of doctor to CBI; Murder case filed against Bangladesh's ousted PM Hasina

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged rape and death of a woman doctor to the CBI.
A murder case has been filed against Bangladesh's ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and six others over the death of a grocery shop owner during last month's violent clashes that led to the fall of her government.
Lt Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday nominated Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot to hoist the national flag at the state Independence Day event, officials at Raj Niwas said.
Reaching out to the distressed Hindu community members at the famous Dhakeshwari Temple here, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus urged the people to “exercise patience” before judging his government's role.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said he made a mistake by fielding his wife Sunetra Pawar against his cousin Supriya Sule in the recent Lok Sabha polls.
Senior BJP Lok Sabha member Jagdambika Pal will head the joint committee of Parliament set up to examine the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, officials said
Amid the raging row over the Hindenburg allegations, the Congress announced that it will hold a nationwide agitation on August 22 demanding SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch's resignation.
The Indian visa application centre in Dhaka resumed "limited operations", days after Bangladesh saw violent clashes which led to the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Paris Olympic double medallist Manu Bhaker may skip October's World Cup here as the ace pistol shooter has decided to take a three-month break
A stone abacus, sound pipe and music wall are among the key attractions in the famed Amrit Udyan inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which will open for public viewing from Friday.
The Indian smartphone market grew 3.2 per cent with 39 million units shipment in the second quarter of 2024, market research firm International Data Corporation said.
