DH Evening Brief | Calcutta HC orders transfer of probe into murder of doctor to CBI; Murder case filed against Bangladesh's ousted PM Hasina

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 August 2024, 13:26 IST

Calcutta High Court orders transfer of probe into murder of woman doctor to CBI

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged rape and death of a woman doctor to the CBI.

Murder case filed against Bangladesh's ousted PM Sheikh Hasina

A murder case has been filed against Bangladesh's ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and six others over the death of a grocery shop owner during last month's violent clashes that led to the fall of her government.

AAP vs L-G: Saxena nominates Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot to hoist national flag on Independence Day

Lt Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday nominated Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot to hoist the national flag at the state Independence Day event, officials at Raj Niwas said.

Muhammad Yunus meets Bangladeshi Hindus, calls for patience before judging his government

Reaching out to the distressed Hindu community members at the famous Dhakeshwari Temple here, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus urged the people to “exercise patience” before judging his government's role.

Made a mistake by fielding my wife against my sister in Lok Sabha polls: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said he made a mistake by fielding his wife Sunetra Pawar against his cousin Supriya Sule in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

BJP's Jagdambika Pal to head joint panel on Waqf bill

Senior BJP Lok Sabha member Jagdambika Pal will head the joint committee of Parliament set up to examine the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, officials said

Hindenburg: Congress announces nationwide protest on August 22 for SEBI chief resignation, JPC probe

Amid the raging row over the Hindenburg allegations, the Congress announced that it will hold a nationwide agitation on August 22 demanding SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch's resignation.
Indian visa centre in Dhaka resumes 'limited operations'

The Indian visa application centre in Dhaka resumed "limited operations", days after Bangladesh saw violent clashes which led to the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Manu Bhaker may skip New Delhi World Cup in October

Paris Olympic double medallist Manu Bhaker may skip October's World Cup here as the ace pistol shooter has decided to take a three-month break

President Murmu to open Amrit Udyan in Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 14, visitors to get 'seed papers'

A stone abacus, sound pipe and music wall are among the key attractions in the famed Amrit Udyan inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which will open for public viewing from Friday.

India's smartphone market grows 3.2% with 35 million shipment in Q2, Vivo tops the chart

The Indian smartphone market grew 3.2 per cent with 39 million units shipment in the second quarter of 2024, market research firm International Data Corporation said.

