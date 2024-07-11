DH Evening Brief | CBI arrests Rakesh Ranjan, one of the kingpins of NEET-UG paper leak; SC Judge recuses from hearing Sisodia's bail plea

NEET-UG leak case: CBI arrests Rakesh Ranjan, one of the kingpins from Bihar
The CBI on Thursday arrested one of the alleged kingpins in the NEET-UG paper leak case who was on the run ever since the crackdown on irregularities in the entrance exam began, officials said.
Excise policy: SC Judge Justice Sanjay Kumar recuses from hearing Manish Sisodia's bail plea
Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kumar on Thursday recused himself from hearing a bail plea by former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy 'scam' case.
NEET-UG paper leak: Supreme Court defers hearing to July 18
The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred its much anticipated hearing on pleas to conduct fresh examination for NEET-UG, 2024 owing to alleged paper leakage and other irregularities.
Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar joins duty in Washim amid complaints of making 'VIP demands' & using 'fake' certificates
Controversial probationary IAS officer Dr Pooja Khedkar, who was transferred from Pune to Washim, has joined her duties, however, preferred to be mum on the series of allegations that she faces including her caste certificate.
Security agencies seize Karachi-bound consignment from China of banned chemicals at Tamil Nadu port
Security agencies have seized yet another Pakistan-bound consignment, consisting of internationally banned chemicals used for tear gas and riot control agents, from China at a port in Tamil Nadu, officials said here on Thursday.
Russia wants quick solution to issue of Indians caught up in Ukraine war, top diplomat says
Russia is committed to finding the "earliest possible solution" to the issue of Indians being duped into joining its army and fighting in the Ukraine war, a top Russian diplomat said, in Moscow's first comments on the matter.
Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Mihir Shah was inebriated while driving car
The main accused in the BMW hit-and-run case Mihir Shah was under the influence of alcohol when the horrific incident, in which one woman was killed, took place, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.
Mumbai: SIT summons BJP MLA Nitesh Rane over Disha Salian's death
In a fresh twist into the death of celebrity talent manager Disha Salian, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Mumbai police has summoned BJP MLA Nitesh Rane.
10 schools ordered to return Rs 65 crore fees illegally collected from students in Madhya Pradesh
The authorities in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district have directed ten private schools to refund about Rs 65 crore charged extra as tuition fees from more than 81,000 students over seven academic sessions, an official said on Thursday.
Delhi hikes charges for pollution certificates for petrol, CNG-run 4 wheelers after 13 years
The Delhi government has increased the pollution under control (PUC) certificate charges for petrol, CNG and diesel vehicles after a gap of about 13 years, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday.
Valmiki Corporation scamsters honey-trapped officials to misappropriate money, claims BJP's B Sriramulu
Senior BJP leader B Sriramulu on Thursday alleged that the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scamsters honey-trapped government and bank officials to misappropriate money.
TCS net profit rises 8.7% to Rs 12,040 crore in Q1
India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday posted an 8.7 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 12,040 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024.
Olympics 2024 | Russia compensates athletes not invited to Paris Games
The Russian Olympic Committee has paid compensation to 245 athletes who failed to meet the criteria allowing them to compete at the Paris Games this month, the RIA state news agency reported on Thursday.
