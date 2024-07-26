Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
DH Evening Brief | Cong says PM doing petty politics while paying tribute to Kargil martyrs; SC says eateries along Kanwar Yatra route won't be forced to display names

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 July 2024, 13:20 IST

PM doing petty politics even while paying tribute to Kargil martyrs, trying to evade responsibility: Congress

PM Narendra Modi for ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ in Dras (L) and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress on Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the controversial 'Agnipath' scheme, saying he is indulging in 'petty politics' even on the occasion of paying tributes to Kargil martyrs.

Eateries along Kanwar Yatra route won't be forced to display owner, employee names: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday extended its July 22 interim order staying the directives issued by the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh, asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra routes to display the names of their owners, staff and other details.

AAP says Kejriwal being treated as 'political prisoner', efforts being made to scare him

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being treated as a "political prisoner", the Aam Aadmi Party alleged on Friday as it stressed that the party supremo's sugar levels had declined to 50 nearly 34 times between June 3 and July 7.

'Land given to my wife legal,' Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah denies role in MUDA 'scam'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday denied the allegations levelled against him by the opposition parties in the alleged MUDA scam and said that neither him nor any of his family members have any role in it.

Mamata to attend NITI Aayog meet to protest budget 'bias, conspiracy to divide states’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed on Friday that she would participate in the central think-tank NITI Aayog meeting scheduled on July 27 in Delhi.

Congress forms committees to negotiate with MVA partners ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections

 

As the Vidhan Sabha elections approach, the Congress has constituted committees to negotiate with its Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.) partners - Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

Agniveers to get reservation in govt jobs in Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Agniveers will be granted reservation in government jobs in Uttarakhand upon their return after serving in the armed forces, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Friday, as the nation observed the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Masters of terror: Modi's slight at Pakistan on 25 years of India winning Kargil War

In a stern message to Pakistan Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Indian army will use its full might to crush any terrorist activities and provide a fitting response to the enemy.

Ramanagara renamed as Bengaluru South by Karnataka Cabinet

Karnataka cabinet on Friday (July 26) has approved the proposal to re-name Ramanagara distirct as Bengaluru South district.

Barack and Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris' bid for US President

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle endorsed Kamala Harris' bid for president on Friday in a roughly one-minute long video that captured a private phone call between the couple and the current vice president.

Published 26 July 2024, 13:20 IST
