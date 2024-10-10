DH Evening Brief | Final rites of Ratan Tata performed with full state honours; Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal retires from sport

Spain's Rafa Nadal, who won 22-grand slam singles title, said on Thursday he was putting an end to his professional tennis career, a decision effective after the Davis Cup final.
South Korean author Han Kang won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature for "for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life," the award-giving body said on Thursday.
The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution urging the central government to confer 'Bharat Ratna', the country's highest civilian award, on legendary industrialist late Ratan Tata.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India-ASEAN friendship was very important at a time when parts of the world were facing conflicts and tensions.
Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday told senior functionaries that Haryana leaders put their own interests above the party’s interests, sources said, as the grand old party decided to set up a fact-finding committee to go into the reasons for the debacle in the state.
Days after a Muslim youth was thrashed by members of a saffron outfit in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur after he allegedly tried to enter a 'garba, dandiya' (dance events organised during the Navratri) event, a female Muslim anchor was 'forced' to leave a dandiya function in Jhansi district.
Two poultry farm owners allegedly thrashed three boys of Dalit community, suspecting them of stealing 5 kg wheat, and paraded them with shaved heads and blackened faces in a village in Uttar Pradesh, police said.
In India, the Tata name is ubiquitous. People see it on the packet of tea that wakes them up in the morning, on the buses that carry them to work, and in the hotels where they go for a drink after work. No other name is as representative of the possibilities, and failures, of the nation’s private sector — and so all Indians will have felt the passing of the group’s patriarch Ratan Tata this week.
In the newly-elected 90-member Haryana Assembly, 96 per cent MLAs (86) are crorepatis, while 13 per cent (12) have criminal cases against them, according to an analysis by poll rights body ADR.
As the nation mourns the death of national gem Ratan Tata, we take you to a particular chapter in the late industrialist's life, one about 'revenge', as narrated by the Chairman and MD of Birla Precision Technologies, Vedant Birla.
