DH Evening Brief | Final rites of Ratan Tata performed with full state honours; Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal retires from sport

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 13:27 IST

Comments

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal retires from sport

Spain's Rafa Nadal, who won 22-grand slam singles title, said on Thursday he was putting an end to his professional tennis career, a decision effective after the Davis Cup final.

South Korea's Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature

South Korean author Han Kang won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature for "for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life," the award-giving body said on Thursday.

Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata: Maharashtra govt passes resolution to urge Centre to confer late industrialist with country's highest civilian award

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution urging the central government to confer 'Bharat Ratna', the country's highest civilian award, on legendary industrialist late Ratan Tata.

India-ASEAN friendship important in times of conflicts, tensions in the world: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India-ASEAN friendship was very important at a time when parts of the world were facing conflicts and tensions.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Senior leaders put own interests above party's, Rahul tells Congress review meet

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday told senior functionaries that Haryana leaders put their own interests above the party’s interests, sources said, as the grand old party decided to set up a fact-finding committee to go into the reasons for the debacle in the state.

Muslim anchor forced to leave Dandiya program in UP's Jhansi

Days after a Muslim youth was thrashed by members of a saffron outfit in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur after he allegedly tried to enter a 'garba, dandiya' (dance events organised during the Navratri) event, a female Muslim anchor was 'forced' to leave a dandiya function in Jhansi district.

Suspected of stealing wheat, 3 Dalit boys thrashed, paraded with shaved heads in UP village

Two poultry farm owners allegedly thrashed three boys of Dalit community, suspecting them of stealing 5 kg wheat, and paraded them with shaved heads and blackened faces in a village in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Ratan Tata’s vision should still be India’s

In India, the Tata name is ubiquitous. People see it on the packet of tea that wakes them up in the morning, on the buses that carry them to work, and in the hotels where they go for a drink after work. No other name is as representative of the possibilities, and failures, of the nation’s private sector — and so all Indians will have felt the passing of the group’s patriarch Ratan Tata this week.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | 96% MLAs crorepatis, 13% face criminal cases: ADR data

In the newly-elected 90-member Haryana Assembly, 96 per cent MLAs (86) are crorepatis, while 13 per cent (12) have criminal cases against them, according to an analysis by poll rights body ADR.

From being mocked by Ford to saving them: A chapter from Ratan Tata's life titled 'Revenge'

As the nation mourns the death of national gem Ratan Tata, we take you to a particular chapter in the late industrialist's life, one about 'revenge', as narrated by the Chairman and MD of Birla Precision Technologies, Vedant Birla.

Published 10 October 2024, 13:27 IST
