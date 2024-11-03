Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Grenade attack in Srinagar market leaves 10 injured; Shah promises UCC in Jharkhand, says will leave tribals out of it

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 13:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

BJP to implement Uniform Civil Code in state, tribals to be out of its ambit: Amit Shah at Jharkhand rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that the BJP will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand if voted to power in the state, but would keep tribals out of its ambit.

Read more

First time in 91 years: Bungling India whitewashed 0-3 at home

The last time India were blanked at home was in 2000, in a two-match series against South Africa. Rohit Sharma's side will be feeling the heat ahead of a challenging five-match series against Australia.

Read more

Yogi's 'batenge toh katenge' remark gathers steam, rivals push back with similar slogans as bypolls approach

As the BJP gets busy to hard sell Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s much publicised ‘batenge toh katenge’ (if we are not united then we will be slaughtered) remark in the forthcoming bypolls in nine assembly constituencies in the state, the rival parties sought to counter the saffron party with a series of similar sounding, though different in meaning slogans.

Read more

Do everything possible to end terrorism: CM Omar Abdullah to security forces after Srinagar grenade attack

Amid escalation in violence in recent weeks, newly-elected chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah Sunday asked the security forces to do everything possible to end terrorism in the Union Territory.

Read more

You made 'saheb' happy in Lok Sabha polls, now make me happy: Ajit Pawar tells Baramati voters

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday appealed to the people of Baramati to back him in the upcoming state polls, just as they made 'saheb' happy in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, referring to his uncle Sharad Pawar.

Read more

Kannada film director Guruprasad found hanging in Bengaluru home

Kannada film director Guruprasad, best known for his works such as Mata and Yeddelu Manjunatha, was found hanging at a flat in a private apartment complex on the northern outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday.

Read more

Ramayana's footprints in China: Scholars highlight traces in Buddhist texts

China has had footprints of the stories of Ramayana cloaked in Buddhist scriptures for centuries, scholars here have said, bringing to the fore perhaps for the first time, the influence of Hinduism in the country's checkered history.

Read more

Four injured in explosion in Howrah Mail coach in Punjab

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Four people were injured in an explosion in a general coach of the Howrah Mail near Sirhind railway station in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district, Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said on Sunday.

Read more

Man behind hoax bomb threats had sent 100 mails to PMO, wanted to publish his book on terrorism: Report

Representative image of a police van

Representative image of a police van

Credit: iStock Photo

In the 13 days leading up to October 26, more than 300 flights operated by Indian carriers received hoax bomb threats. On October 22 alone, around 50 flights, including 13 each from IndiGo and Air India, received such messages.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2024, 13:30 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us