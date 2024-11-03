DH Evening Brief | Grenade attack in Srinagar market leaves 10 injured; Shah promises UCC in Jharkhand, says will leave tribals out of it

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that the BJP will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand if voted to power in the state, but would keep tribals out of its ambit.
The last time India were blanked at home was in 2000, in a two-match series against South Africa. Rohit Sharma's side will be feeling the heat ahead of a challenging five-match series against Australia.
As the BJP gets busy to hard sell Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s much publicised ‘batenge toh katenge’ (if we are not united then we will be slaughtered) remark in the forthcoming bypolls in nine assembly constituencies in the state, the rival parties sought to counter the saffron party with a series of similar sounding, though different in meaning slogans.
Amid escalation in violence in recent weeks, newly-elected chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah Sunday asked the security forces to do everything possible to end terrorism in the Union Territory.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday appealed to the people of Baramati to back him in the upcoming state polls, just as they made 'saheb' happy in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, referring to his uncle Sharad Pawar.
Kannada film director Guruprasad, best known for his works such as Mata and Yeddelu Manjunatha, was found hanging at a flat in a private apartment complex on the northern outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday.
China has had footprints of the stories of Ramayana cloaked in Buddhist scriptures for centuries, scholars here have said, bringing to the fore perhaps for the first time, the influence of Hinduism in the country's checkered history.
Four people were injured in an explosion in a general coach of the Howrah Mail near Sirhind railway station in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district, Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said on Sunday.
Representative image of a police van
Credit: iStock Photo
In the 13 days leading up to October 26, more than 300 flights operated by Indian carriers received hoax bomb threats. On October 22 alone, around 50 flights, including 13 each from IndiGo and Air India, received such messages.
