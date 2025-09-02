<h2>Maratha quota agitation: Manoj Jarange-Patil ends hunger strike as govt accepts most of his demands<br></h2>.<p>Manoj Jarange-Patil has decided to break his hunger strike on Tuesday evening after the Maharashtra government agreed to most of the demands.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/maratha-quota-agitation-manoj-jarange-patil-ends-hunger-strike-as-govt-accepts-most-of-his-demands-3708595">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BRS suspends K Kavitha over 'anti-party activities'<br></h2>.<p>A day after she triggered a storm in BRS by accusing her cousins and party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of tarnishing her father KCR's image over the Kaleshwaram project, MLC K Kavitha was suspended from the BRS on Tuesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/brs-suspends-k-kavitha-over-anti-party-activities-3708166">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India mulls steep GST hike on luxury EVs; Tesla and BMW in the firing line<br></h2>.<p>An Indian tax panel has proposed steep increases in consumer levies on luxury electric cars priced above $46,000, a government document showed, a move that could impact sales of carmakers such as Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and BYD.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/india-mulls-steep-gst-hike-on-luxury-evs-tesla-and-bmw-in-the-firing-line-3708295">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra, arrested on rape charges, flees after allegedly firing at police<br></h2>.<p>AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra on Tuesday escaped custody amid gunshots and stone pelting by his supporters after his arrest in a rape case, police said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/punjab/punjab-aap-mla-harmeet-pathanmajra-arrested-on-rape-charges-flees-after-allegedly-firing-at-police-3707955">Read more</a></p>.<h2>2020 Delhi riots | High Court denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam & others in 'larger conspiracy' case<br><br></h2>.<p>The Delhi High Court on Tuesday denied bail to activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and seven others facing prosecution in a UAPA case linked to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/2020-delhi-riots-delhi-high-court-denies-bail-to-umar-khalid-sharjeel-imam-others-in-larger-conspiracy-case-caa-nrc-protests-3708214">Read more</a> </p>.<h2>DRI likely to impose Rs 102 crore penalty on Kannada actress Ranya Rao in gold smuggling case<br><br></h2>.<p>The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence may impose a fine of Rs 102 crore on Kannada film actress Ranya Rao in a gold smuggling case, DRI sources said on Tuesday<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/dri-imposes-rs-102-crore-penalty-on-kannada-actress-ranya-rao-in-gold-smuggling-case-3708456">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Insult to my mother an insult to every mother in India': PM Modi hits out at RJD, Congress<br><br></h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2, Tuesday hit back at the recent remarks directed at his late mother by leaders of the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), calling them not just a personal attack but an affront to women across the country.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/insult-to-my-mother-is-an-insult-to-every-mother-in-india-pm-modi-scorns-back-at-rjd-congress-3708148">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Donald Trump's aide Navarro calls Modi-Putin-Xi SCO bonhomie a 'shame', warns India must choose Washington over Moscow<br></h2>.<p>Navarro claims India’s crude purchases from Russia are effectively funding Putin’s war in Ukraine, calls India 'nothing but a laundromat for the Kremlin' while questioning the political and economic consequences for ordinary Indians<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/navarro-calls-modi-putin-xi-sco-bonhomie-a-shame-warns-india-must-choose-washington-over-moscow-3707798">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BCCI invites bids for Team India's title sponsorship, no real money gaming or crypto company allowed<br></h2>.<p>BCCI on Tuesday invited bids for the Indian cricket team's title sponsorship rights after fantasy sports giants Dream11's pullout and barred companies dealing in real money gaming and cryptocurrency from the process due to a government ban on such entities <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/bcci-invites-bids-for-team-indias-title-sponsorship-no-real-money-gaming-or-crypto-company-allowed-3708229">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Pakistan Army chief Munir meets China's Prez Xi for the first time after taking over as Field Marshal<br><br></h2>.<p>Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir had his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Tuesday during which the two sides held wide-ranging talks on bilateral and regional cooperation.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan-army-chief-munir-meets-chinas-prez-xi-for-the-first-time-after-taking-over-as-field-marshal-3708364">Read More</a></p>