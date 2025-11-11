<p>New Delhi: Heads of the security forces of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india">India</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Nepal">Nepal</a> will hold their annual border talks here from Wednesday over a host of issues related to curbing trans-frontier crimes and sharing of real-time intelligence inputs.</p>.<p>This will be the first time that the two forces - Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Armed Police Force (APF) of Nepal - will have a top-level meeting after the 'Gen Z' driven violent protests that rocked Kathmandu in September.</p>.<p>The 9th annual coordination meeting will be held between November 12-14, an official statement said.</p>.Indian envoy Naveen Srivastava meets Nepal’s Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, discusses election security.<p>The Indian side will be led by SSB Director General (DG) Sanjay Singhal, while the Nepalese delegation is headed by APF Inspector General (IG) Raju Aryal.</p>.<p>The deliberations are expected to lay "special emphasis" on developing effective mechanisms for joint prevention of trans-border crimes, establishing faster and more efficient channels for real-time information sharing and reinforcing coordinated border management practices to ensure peace and security along the Indo-Nepal frontier, the SSB statement said.</p>.Incidents like Nepal cannot happen in India: Union minister Kiren Rijiju.<p>The last such meeting between the two forces was held in November 2024 at Kathmandu.</p>.<p>The SSB guards the 1,751-km long unfenced border with Nepal. The force that functions under the Union home ministry also guards the 699-km long India-Bhutan border. </p>