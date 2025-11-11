Menu
TVK moves EC seeking common symbol for party to contest 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Vijay, who commands a massive fan following across Tamil Nadu, has already announced that his party, TVK, will contest the 2026 assembly elections independently.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 14:23 IST
Published 11 November 2025, 14:23 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsAssembly electionsECVijayTVK

