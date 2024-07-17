DH Evening Brief | Karnataka job quota bill: Ministers defend move; industry calls it 'fascist,' 'short-sighted'; Excise policy case: Delhi HC reserves order on Kejriwal's plea challenging CBI arrest

The Congress government in Karnataka on Wednesday defended its move to reserve jobs in private sector for Kannadigas in the state, even as industry veterans objected to the proposed quota, calling it 'fascist,' and 'short-sighted.' The government also sought to reach out to the private sector, saying their interests will be protected.
The Delhi High Court reserved on Wednesday its order on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's pleas challenging his arrest by the CBI in the excise policy case and seeking interim bail. Kejriwal's senior counsel not only assailed his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) but also sought his release on bail in the case.
The panel probing the conduct of two Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) members in connection with the bail given to the minor accused in the Pune Porsche crash case has recommended disciplinary action against them for "procedural lapses", an official said on Wednesday.
Assam chief minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday called the 'changing demography of the state as a 'big issue' for him. Speaking on rising Muslim population of the northeastern state, Sarma said it has reached 40 per cent from 12 in 1951 and it was a point of concern for him.
The political temperature is hotting up in Haryana as Assembly polls are approaching with the BJP and the Congress trying to manage the social cleavages in the state that has witnessed series of agitations by farmers and women wrestlers as well as anger against the controversial military recruitment scheme ‘Agnipath’.
India is likely to spend Rs 2.25 lakh crore on food subsidies this financial year, four government sources said, up around 11 per cent from the interim budget estimate in February due to higher spending on the support price for farmers.
In what was another blow to NCP chief Ajit Pawar, an RSS Marathi weekly 'Vivek' blamed the party (NCP) for being one of the reasons behind the BJP's poor performance in Maharashtra in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned former minister B Nagendra's wife in connection with the Rs 187 crore scam in a state-owned corporation. The ED sleuths summoned Manjula for interrogation in the alleged financial irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.
India has nominated retired diplomat Vinay Kwatra as its next ambassador to the US, months before the country heads to a pivotal election, according to people familiar with the matter. Kwatra, who retired as India’s foreign secretary earlier this month, will look to bring certainty to the India-US relationship as countries brace for a possible change in administration after November’s US elections.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday maintained India's GDP growth forecast at 7 per cent for the current financial year, citing that a rebound in agriculture is expected given above-normal monsoon projections.
IOA President P T Usha on Wednesday came down heavily on the ad-hoc panel that managed the suspended WFI, saying the committee did not do due diligence and missed out on giving the names of wrestler Antim Panghal's coaches in the long list, sent to the Paris Olympic Games organisers.
