DH Evening Brief | Karnataka job quota bill: Ministers defend move; industry calls it 'fascist,' 'short-sighted'; Excise policy case: Delhi HC reserves order on Kejriwal's plea challenging CBI arrest

Last Updated : 17 July 2024, 12:54 IST

Karnataka job quota bill: Ministers defend move; industry calls it 'fascist,' 'short-sighted'

The Congress government in Karnataka on Wednesday defended its move to reserve jobs in private sector for Kannadigas in the state, even as industry veterans objected to the proposed quota, calling it 'fascist,' and 'short-sighted.' The government also sought to reach out to the private sector, saying their interests will be protected.

Excise Police case: Delhi High Court reserves order on Kejriwal's pleas challenging arrest by CBI, seeking interim bail

The Delhi High Court reserved on Wednesday its order on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's pleas challenging his arrest by the CBI in the excise policy case and seeking interim bail. Kejriwal's senior counsel not only assailed his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) but also sought his release on bail in the case.

Pune car crash: Panel recommends action against JJB members for 'procedural lapses' in bail to minor

The panel probing the conduct of two Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) members in connection with the bail given to the minor accused in the Pune Porsche crash case has recommended disciplinary action against them for "procedural lapses", an official said on Wednesday.

'Not political but matter of life and death for me': Himanta says Muslim population rose to 40% in Assam

Assam chief minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday called the 'changing demography of the state as a 'big issue' for him. Speaking on rising Muslim population of the northeastern state, Sarma said it has reached 40 per cent from 12 in 1951 and it was a point of concern for him.

Haryana Assembly polls: Congress to highlight Agniveer issue, BJP to target Opposition party over corruption

The political temperature is hotting up in Haryana as Assembly polls are approaching with the BJP and the Congress trying to manage the social cleavages in the state that has witnessed series of agitations by farmers and women wrestlers as well as anger against the controversial military recruitment scheme ‘Agnipath’.

Union Budget 2024 | India's food subsidies to cost 11% more than initial plan: Sources

India is likely to spend Rs 2.25 lakh crore on food subsidies this financial year, four government sources said, up around 11 per cent from the interim budget estimate in February due to higher spending on the support price for farmers.

RSS-linked weekly blames alliance with Ajit Pawar-led NCP for BJP's poor show in LS polls

In what was another blow to NCP chief Ajit Pawar, an RSS Marathi weekly 'Vivek' blamed the party (NCP) for being one of the reasons behind the BJP's poor performance in Maharashtra in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Valmiki Corporation 'scam': ED questions ex-Karnataka minister Nagendra's wife

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned former minister B Nagendra's wife in connection with the Rs 187 crore scam in a state-owned corporation. The ED sleuths summoned Manjula for interrogation in the alleged financial irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

India nominates former Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra as US Ambassador to secure ties

India has nominated retired diplomat Vinay Kwatra as its next ambassador to the US, months before the country heads to a pivotal election, according to people familiar with the matter. Kwatra, who retired as India’s foreign secretary earlier this month, will look to bring certainty to the India-US relationship as countries brace for a possible change in administration after November’s US elections.

Asian Development Bank retains India's growth forecast at 7% for FY'25

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday maintained India's GDP growth forecast at 7 per cent for the current financial year, citing that a rebound in agriculture is expected given above-normal monsoon projections.

Olympics 2024 | IOA chief PT Usha slams WFI ad-hoc panel for exclusion of Antim Panghal's coaches in long list

IOA President P T Usha on Wednesday came down heavily on the ad-hoc panel that managed the suspended WFI, saying the committee did not do due diligence and missed out on giving the names of wrestler Antim Panghal's coaches in the long list, sent to the Paris Olympic Games organisers.

