Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Key takeaways as EC announces SIR in 12 states and union territories; Bodies of Kurnool bus tragedy identified, handed over to kin

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 13:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 13:22 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us