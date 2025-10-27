<h2>EC announces second phase of SIR of electoral rolls in 12 states, UTs: Key takeaways</h2>.<p>The Election Commission will conduct phase two of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union Territories, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced on Monday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ec-announces-second-phase-of-sir-of-electoral-rolls-in-12-states-uts-key-takeaways-3776672">Read More</a></p>.<h2>Kurnool bus tragedy: All 19 mortal remains identified, bodies handed over to families</h2>.<p>With the handing over of the 19th body, Kurnool district authorities on Monday completed the process of returning all mortal remains of those who perished in last Friday’s devastating fire on a luxury AC sleeper bus in Andhra Pradesh.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ec-announces-second-phase-of-sir-of-electoral-rolls-in-12-states-uts-key-takeaways-3776672https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/kurnool-bus-tragedy-all-19-bodies-identified-handed-over-to-families-after-dna-tests-3776575">Read More</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025| Will Rahul Gandhi's 'absence' from campaign trail affect Mahagathbandhan's prospects?</h2>.<p>Around one week has been left when the campaigning for the first phase of election in Bihar comes to an end on November 4. The first phase of voting is slated for November 6.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-will-rahul-gandhis-absence-from-campaign-trail-affect-mahagathbandhans-prospects-3776412">Read More</a></p>.<h2>Karur stampede fallout | Frame SOP within 10 days for political roadshows, rallies: Madras High Court tells TN govt</h2>.<p>The Madras High Court on Monday set a 10-day deadline to the DMK dispensation in Tamil Nadu to frame a draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for organising political meetings and rallies in the state. The move is aimed at averting incidents like the stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur on September 27 that claimed the lives of 41 people.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/karur-stampede-fallout-madras-hc-directs-tamil-nadu-to-frame-sop-within-10-days-on-events-including-roadshows-3776440">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delivery agent arrested for molesting Brazilian model in Bengaluru</h2>.<p>A Brazilian model working in Bengaluru was allegedly molested by a grocery delivery agent at her apartment. The accused, a 21-year-old diploma engineering student, was later arrested by RT Nagar police and remanded in judicial custody.

Read More

Supreme Court says it is not inclined to initiate contempt action against lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI Gavai

The Supreme Court on Monday said it was not inclined to initiate contempt action against a lawyer who had hurled a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, having noted that the CJI himself refused to proceed against him.

Read More

Many key verdicts in CJI-designate Surya Kant's two-decade stint in judiciary

Justice Surya Kant, who is set to take oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India, brings to the top judicial office a wealth of experience spanning two decades on the bench, marked by landmark verdicts and orders on abrogation of Article 370, Bihar electoral roll revision, Pegasus spyware case, corruption and gender equality.

Read More

Mustafabad no more: CM Yogi Adityanath says Lakhimpur Kheri village to be renamed 'Kabirdham'

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has renamed several cities and railway stations in the state since the party came to power in the state.

Read More

Dharmasthala case: Home Minister G Parameshwara directs SIT to submit final report

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said that he has directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit the final report in the Dharmasthala alleged mass burials case.

Read More

BCCI confirms Shreyas Iyer is medically stable, Indian ODI vice-captain in ICU after suffering internal bleeding

India's One-day International (ODI) vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is reportedly stable and well on road to recovery after being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a hospital in Sydney.

Read More

Hombale Films drops Rishab Shetty's epic transformation as Mayakara in 'Kantara: Chapter 1'

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to dominate the box office, breaking records with each passing day.

Read More