Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Centre approves seven projects worth Rs 5,532 crore under the electronics components manufacturing scheme

The approvals have been granted for four projects from the Kaynes Group, and one project each from Syrma Group, Ascent Circuits of Amber Group, and SRF Limited.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 15:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 15:40 IST
India NewsAshwini Vaishnawprojects

Follow us on :

Follow Us