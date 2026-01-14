<h2>Iran unrest | MEA issues advisory to Indians to leave country, stay in touch with embassy as protests rage on</h2>.<p>India on Wednesday strongly advised its nationals to avoid travelling to Iran as the security situation in the country deteriorated further in view of massive anti-government protests and a crackdown on the demonstrators.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-strongly-advises-citizens-not-to-travel-to-iran-3861899">Read more</a></p>.<h2>I-PAC raids | 'ED seized nothing, Mamata Banerjee took away all data': Probe agency tells Calcutta HC</h2>.<p>The ED on Wednesday told the Calcutta High Court that petitions filed by it and the TMC in connection with last week’s searches at the residence and office of political consultancy firm director Pratik Jain be adjourned as the agency has moved the Supreme Court on the issue.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/i-pac-raids-ed-seized-nothing-mamata-banerjee-took-away-all-data-calcutta-high-court-told-3861807">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'In North India, girls are asked to do only household chores': DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran sparks row</h2>.<p>DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran sparked a political uproar on Tuesday when he made remarks comparing the status of women in northern states with that of Tamil Nadu.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/in-north-india-girls-are-asked-to-do-only-household-chores-dmk-mp-dayanidhi-maran-sparks-row-3861681">Read more</a> </p>.<h2>World No. 3 Anders Antonsen pulls out of India Open Badminton due to 'extreme' air pollution in Delhi</h2>.<p>Badminton men's singles world No. 3 Anders Antonsen on Wednesday (January 14) said he pulled out of the ongoing India Open due to "extreme" air pollution in Delhi.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/badminton/world-no-3-anders-antonsen-pulls-out-of-india-open-due-to-extreme-air-pollution-in-delhi-3861714">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Was done to honour me': Parameshwara after stadium in Tumakuru is 'renamed' after him</h2>.<p>An indoor sports complex in the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Tumakuru has been named after Home Minister G Parameshwara despite the BJP registering strong opposition to it.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/was-done-to-honour-me-parameshwara-after-stadium-in-tumakuru-is-renamed-after-him-3861589">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Iran threatens to strike US bases: A look at Washington's military presence in the Middle East</h2>.<p>Following are the significant military bases in the Middle East. Iran has threatened to strike US bases in the region if attacked by Washington, after US President Donald Trump told Iranians to keep protesting and declared "help is on the way".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/iran-threatens-to-strike-us-bases-a-look-at-washingtons-military-presence-in-the-middle-east-3861992">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Lalu attends Tej Pratap's Makar Sankranti feast, signals reconciliation after Bihar poll drubbing</h2>.<p>RJD president Lalu Prasad on Wednesday attended a Makar Sankranti feast at his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav's house, months after expelling him from the party and snapping all personal ties.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/lalu-attends-tej-prataps-makar-sankranti-feast-signals-reconciliation-after-bihar-poll-drubbing-3861750">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Swiggy, Zepto rebrand '10-minute' delivery claim after government order: Reports</h2>.<p>Quick commerce firms Swiggy and IPO-bound Zepto have changed the branding of their quick commerce operations to stop promoting it as a "10-minute" service following a government order, according to the companies' apps on Wednesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/swiggy-zepto-rebrand-10-minute-delivery-claim-after-government-order-reports-3861695">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Singer Zubeen Garg was drunk, had declined life jacket: Coroner’s court told in Singapore</h2>.<p>Popular Indian singer-songwriter Zubeen Garg was “severely intoxicated” and had drowned off Lazarus Island after declining a life jacket last September, a coroner's court in Singapore was told on Wednesday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/singer-zubeen-garg-was-drunk-had-declined-life-jacket-coroners-court-told-in-singapore-3861978">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India to be first country outside of US to roll out GLS Maybach model: Mercedes-Benz India MD</h2>.<p>German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz will start local production of its ultra luxury SUV 'GLS Maybach' in India, making it the only country outside of the US to roll out the model, according to the company's top official in the Indian market.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/india-to-be-first-country-outside-of-us-to-roll-out-gls-maybach-model-mercedes-benz-india-md-3861753">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ICC rankings: Virat Kohli is back as No.1 ODI batter after four years</h2>.<p>India's batting ace Virat Kohli is back as No.1 batter in One-day Internationals (ODIs) as he replaced compatriot Rohit Sharma, who slipped to No.3 in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) world rankings released on Wednesday (January 14).<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/icc-rankings-virat-kohli-is-back-as-no1-odi-batter-after-four-years-3861738">Read more</a></p>