DH Evening Brief | Legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passes away at 72; TMC assures Sandeshkhali accused Shajahan Sheikh will be arrested in 7 days

Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas—the voice behind hits like Chitthi Aai Hai, Thodi Thodi Piya Karo, Na Kajre Ki Dhar and Aaj Fir Tum Pe—passed away in Mumbai on Monday after a prolonged illness.
Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh stated on Monday that party strongman Shajahan Sheikh, who has been accused of sexual atrocities and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, will be arrested within seven days.
Activist Manoj Jarange on Monday announced he is withdrawing his 17-day-old fast undertaken over the Maratha quota issue, but insisted he would continue his agitation until the Maharashtra government starts issuing Kunbi caste certificates to extended family members of people already having such documents, thereby allowing them to avail reservation benefits.
India's home supremacy weathered the 'Bazball' storm as Rohit Sharma's men secured a hard-fought five-wicket win over England in the fourth and penultimate Test for a 17th consecutive series triumph in their own backyard.
Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farm unions on Monday parked their tractors along the highways at many places in Punjab and Haryana demanding that the agriculture sector be taken out of the WTO agreement.
The Allahabad High Court on Monday rejected a plea challenging the order of a Varanasi district court that permitted 'puja' at one of the cellars (known as Vyasji ka tehkhana) in the contentious Gyanvapi Mosque complex, which is adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday told the Supreme Court that he made a mistake by retweeting a "defamatory" video by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee against BJP IT Cell in 2018, prompting the top court to ask the trial court not to proceed against him in the defamation case.
The completion of the Shahpur-Kandi barrage has effectively ceased the flow of water from the Ravi river into Pakistan due to which over 32,000 hectares of land of the Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir will be irrigated now, according to a report.
Israel carried out airstrikes in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley on Monday, killing at least two Hezbollah members in its deepest attack yet into Lebanese territory since hostilities erupted with the Iran-backed group last October, sources in Lebanon said.
Speaking on YouTube, Maria Pevchikh said talks about exchanging Navalny and two unnamed US nationals for Vadim Krasikov, a Russian FSB security service hit man in jail in Germany, were in their final stages at the time of his death.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday he was resigning to allow for the formation of a broad consensus among Palestinians about political arrangements following Israel's war against the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza.
Article 370 stars actor Yami Gautam playing Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer. The film revolves around the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
