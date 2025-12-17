<p>Global football icon Lionel Messi made a special visit to Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre founded by Anant Ambani.</p>.<p>Messi, accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, was welcomed in grand traditional style with vibrant folk music, a showering of flowers and a ceremonial aarti.</p>.<p>The football legend also participated in a Maha Aarti at the temple offering prayers.</p>.<p>After the welcome, Messi went on a guided tour of Vantara’s expansive conservation ecosystem, home to rescued big cats, elephants, herbivores, reptiles and fostered young animals from across the globe.</p>.<p>He also visited the green energy complex and the world’s largest refinery complex, where he expressed amazement at the scale and vision behind the operations.</p>.<p>At the care centre, Messi interacted with animals, many of whom approached him with curiosity.</p>.<p>He stood near the glass enclosure, watching the wild animals calmly.</p>.<p>At the Foster Care Centre, dedicated to orphaned and vulnerable young animals, Messi learned about their journeys of resilience.<br></p>.<p>The highlight of the tour came at the Elephant Care Centre, where Messi met Maniklal, a rescued elephant calf.</p>.<p>In a heartfelt gesture, Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani together named a lion cub 'Lionel', a name that now represents hope and continuity, given in honour of the football legend.</p>.<p>Lionel Messi poses with Anant Ambani at Vantara.</p>.<p>Messi poses with his friends while observing white lions resting behind glass at Vantara.</p>.<p>As the visit came to a close, Messi participated in Nariyal Utsarg and Matka Phod, traditional rituals symbolising goodwill and auspicious beginnings.</p>