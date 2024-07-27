DH Evening Brief | Mamata Banerjee walks out of NITI Aayog meet; Manu Bhaker enters her first Olympic final

The NITI Aayog meeting on Saturday witnessed high drama after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stormed out of the deliberations, claiming that she was “unfairly” stopped five minutes into her speech while NDA ally and Andhra Pradesh Chief M...
A supremely confident Manu Bhaker was at the top of her game as she entered the 10m women's air pistol final, salvaging the day for Indian shooting after an underwhelming start by her compatriots in the Olympic Games here on Saturday.
The Bengaluru police on late Friday night arrested the suspect behind the murder of a 24-year-old woman in a Paying Guest accommodation in southeast Bengaluru's Koramangala recently.
Eight members of a family, including five children, were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said.
India and Ukraine are looking at the possibility of a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kyiv next month amid renewed global efforts to bring peace to the eastern European nation, multiple diplomatic sources said on Saturday.
Describing Emergency as a "painful, dark" period, Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said if that period is ignored, the Parliament has done well.
China's Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao won the first gold medal of the Paris Games on Saturday in the 10 metres air rifle mixed team event.
The polling is in, and Kamala Harris has narrowed the gap with Donald Trump. Taken together, seven national polls taken since Harris launched her presidential bid Sunday after Joe Biden’s exit from the race have cut the Democrats’ deficit about in half.
At least 12 Palestinians were killed on Saturday in an Israeli attack on a school housing displaced people west of Gaza's Deir al-Balah, Gaza's Civil Defence service said.
With India prepping to impress at the Olympics 2024, the nation's contingent's uniforms for the Paris Games have sparked debates on social media with many people criticising designer Tarun Tahiliani for creating designs that were a "disgrace".
