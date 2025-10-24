<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | PM Modi launches two campaign rallies, says NDA will break all electoral records</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the National Development Alliance (NDA), under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, would break all previous records of victory and return to power with a massive majority.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-pm-modi-launches-two-campaign-rallies-says-nda-will-break-all-electoral-records-3773928">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kurnool fire tragedy | 'Identifying every passenger immediate priority': AP Transport Minister Ramprasad Reddy</h2>.<p>Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Ramprasad Reddy said the government’s top priority is to identify all the passengers involved in the tragic bus accident.</p>.<h2>Legendary adman Piyush Pandey passes away at 70</h2>.<p>Legendary adman Piyush Pandey — known for famous campaigns like the BJP’s 2014 slogan ‘acche din aane wale hai’ and ‘abki baar Modi sarkar’, Fevicol adhesive' ‘fevicol ka jod, tutee nahi’, Cadbury dairy milk’s ‘kuch khaas hai’ and Asian Paints' ‘har ghar kuch kehta hai’ — passed away in Mumbai on Friday, October 24, 2025.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/legendary-adman-piyush-pandey-passes-away-at-70-3773647">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How Mukesh Sahani became I.N.D.I.A's Deputy CM face in Bihar</h2>.<p>A week ago, Mukesh Sahani was almost at the exit door of I.N.D.I.A bloc miffed at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for not giving any clarity on the seats it could contest in Bihar elections. Walking out of an RJD-led alliance at the last minute was nothing new for Sahani as he had done the same five years ago.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-how-mukesh-sahani-became-indias-deputy-cm-face-in-bihar-3773605">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Maithili Thakur, folk singer on a different track</h2>.<p>Some call her a youth icon. The BJP calls her the ‘cultural voice of Mithila’. One of the youngest candidates in the Bihar Assembly election fray, the celebrated folk singer-turned-politician, Maithili Thakur, turned 25 this July, before joining the saffron brigade and becoming eligible to contest an election as the BJP nominee.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-maithili-thakur-folk-singer-on-a-different-track-3773714">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Misplaced nationalism is costing India its global leverage</h2>.<p>Nearly six months after Operation Sindoor, it is time to insulate foreign policy from travel agents, airlines, and foreign tour promoters. Foreign policy should be left to diplomats. For the second time in five years, India’s soft power is under threat from an overreach of nationalism.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/misplaced-nationalism-is-costing-india-its-global-leverage-3773744">Read more</a></p>.<h2>UP madrasa demands ‘virginity certificate’ from 13-year-old to promote her to next class</h2>.<p>A ‘madrasa’ (Islamic seminary) in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad town, allegedly asked the parents of a girl, who studied there, to produce a ‘virginity certificate’ to promote her to the next class.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/up-madrasa-demands-virginity-certificate-from-13-year-old-to-promote-her-to-next-class-3774074">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Violence, racism, and Nazi praise: The dark side of US political group chats</h2>.<p>Three separate controversies involving leaked text messages from private online group chats have rocked US political circles this month, revealing racist, antisemitic and violent statements from figure across the ideological spectrum.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/violence-racism-and-nazi-praise-the-dark-side-of-us-political-group-chats-3773963">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>India, US 'very near' to a trade deal: Official</strong></h2>.<p>India and the US are "very near" to concluding the proposed bilateral trade agreement as both the sides are converging on most of the issues, an official said on Friday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-us-very-near-to-a-trade-deal-official-3774022">Read more</a></p>.<h2>From Fevicol to Cadbury to polio eradication, 6 legendary ads that defined Piyush Pandey’s genius as an ad-maker</h2>.<p>The India advertising industry lost its greatest storyteller today with the passing of Piyush Pandey. He can be termed as the man who gave Indian advertising its heart, humour and fragrance of Hindustani soul.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/from-fevicol-to-cadbury-to-polio-eradication-6-legendary-ads-that-defined-piyush-pandeys-genius-as-an-ad-maker-3773842#1">Read more</a></p>