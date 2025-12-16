Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

3 Indian students among those injured in Australia’s Bondi Beach attack

At least 15 people were killed in the attack, including a 10-year-old child.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 09:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 09:52 IST
India NewsWorld newsAustraliaMass shooting

Follow us on :

Follow Us