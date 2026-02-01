<h2>Union Budget 2026 | No changes in income tax slabs, rate; new ITR deadlines, TCS and TDS changes explained</h2>.<p>Small taxpayers, including young professionals, students, tech employees, and relocated NRIs, received a major boost in the Union Budget 2026 as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a one-time, six-month foreign asset disclosure scheme.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/union-budget/union-budget-2026-no-changes-in-income-tax-slabs-rate-new-itr-deadlines-tcs-and-tds-changes-explained-3882078">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Carlos Alcaraz | The true heir apparent to Rafael Nadal</h2>.<p>With Rafael Nadal watching from the stands, Carlos Alcaraz created history by becoming the youngest ATP player to complete the Career Grand Slam in the Open Era on Sunday (February 1).<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/tennis/carlos-alcaraz-the-true-heir-apparent-to-rafael-nadal-3882480">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Union Budget 2026: Defence expenditure to increase by 15% at Rs 7.84 lakh crore post Op Sindoor</h2>.<p>Following major rise in tension with Pakistan last year, the government on Sunday announced Rs 7.84 lakh crore as defence outlay for 2026-27, an increase of about 15 per cent from last year's Rs 6.81 lakh crore, in Union Budget 2026.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/union-budget/union-budget-2026-defence-expenditure-to-increase-by-15-at-rs-784-lakh-crore-post-op-sindoor-3882126">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Union Budget 2026 | Tax devolution: Karnataka to get Rs 63,049.58 crore, lower than Andhra Pradesh</h2>.<p>The Union government will devolve Rs 63,049.58 crore to Karnataka as its share in taxes and duties for the 2026-27 financial year as the 16th Finance Commission has recommended a tax share of 4.13 per cent for the State.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/union-budget/union-budget-2026-tax-devolution-karnataka-to-get-rs-6304958-crore-lower-than-andhra-pradesh-3882447">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Union Budget 2026: Removal of customs duty on drugs offers major relief to cancer and rare disease patients</h2>.<p>Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on Sunday said basic customs duty would be removed on 17 high-cost cancer drugs, making critical medicines more affordable for patients.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/union-budget/union-budget-2026-removal-of-customs-duty-on-drugs-offers-major-relief-to-cancer-and-rare-disease-patients-3882274">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Union Budget 2026: Big action for non-compliance in reporting of crypto transactions</h2>.<p>The Union Budget 2026 presented on Sunday stressed the importance of accurate and timely reporting of crypto-asset transactions. To ensure compliance with the provisions of section 509 of the Income-tax Act, 2025 and create a deterrence for non-furnishing of statements or for furnishing inaccurate information in respect of crypto assets in such statement, the Budget has proposed to introduce a penalty provision.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/union-budget/union-budget-2026-big-action-for-non-compliance-in-reporting-of-crypto-transactions-3882425">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Already made concept of deal': India to buy Venezuelan oil instead of Iranian crude, claims Trump</h2>.<p>New York: US President Donald Trump has claimed that India will be purchasing oil from Venezuela instead of Iran.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/already-made-concept-of-deal-india-to-buy-venezuelan-oil-instead-of-iranian-crude-claims-trump-3881858">Read more</a></p>.<h2>TMC demands PM Modi should 'step aside' after his name appeared in 'Epstein Files'</h2>.<p>The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should “step aside” in the wake of the reference to his meeting with the United States President Donald Trump and his visit to Israel in 2017 in an email written by late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/tmc-demands-pm-modi-should-step-aside-after-his-name-appeared-in-epstein-files-3882520">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Pakistan's security forces kill 145 militants after attacks in Balochistan</h2>.<p>Pakistan's security forces killed 145 militants over 40 hours after coordinated attacks across Balochistan, the chief minister of the southwestern province said on Sunday, as the authorities battle one of the deadliest flare-ups in years.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistans-security-forces-kill-145-militants-after-attacks-in-balochistan-3882319">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Dhurandhar' OTT release: Desi fans disappointed as Ranveer Singh movie skips Kannada audio</h2>.<p>Dhurandhar was recently released on OTT after witnessing a huge audience in the cinema halls. The Ranveer Singh-film was made available on Netflix in three Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Kannada fans, who anticipated the hit movie's release in their regional language, were left disappointed.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/dhurandhar-ott-release-desi-fans-disappointed-as-ranveer-singh-movie-skips-kannada-audio-3882225">Read more</a></p>