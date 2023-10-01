Home
Home

DH Evening Brief: Sable first Indian to win steeplechase gold; PM Modi sets tone for BJP's campaign in poll-bound Telangana

Here are the top news stories this evening!
Last Updated 01 October 2023, 13:49 IST

Sable becomes first Indian man to win Asian Games 3000m steeplechase gold

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Avinash Mukund Sable celebrates after winning the men's 3000-meter steeplechase final.&nbsp;</p></div>

Avinash Mukund Sable celebrates after winning the men's 3000-meter steeplechase final. 

Credit: PTI Photo 

A record-breaking Avinash Sable on Sunday became the first Indian man to win a gold medal in 3000m steeplechase at the Asian Games here.

Read more

PM Modi sets tone for BJP's campaign in poll bound Telangana; tears into BRS, says state wants change

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting in Mahabubnagar district.&nbsp;</p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting in Mahabubnagar district. 

Credit: PTI Photo 

Modi said that the enthusiastic presence of people in large numbers at the meeting shows that Telangana is looking for change.

Read more

Siddaramaiah says Kumaraswamy desperate as he is disillusioned, shuts down 'prediction' of govt collapse

<div class="paragraphs"><p>HD&nbsp;Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah. </p></div>

HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah.

Credit: PTI Photos

Training guns on JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy over his statement predicting the collapse of the Congress government in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday described the former as 'desperate'

Read more

Ajay Maken named new Congress Treasurer, replaces Pawan Bansal

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken.</p></div>

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken.

Credit: PTI Photo

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday appointed senior leader Ajay Maken as Congress Treasurer with immediate effect, a press release said Saturday.

Read more

Sharad Pawar to attend ECI hearing on NCP split, says everyone knows who is the party founder

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar.</p></div>

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar.

Credit: PTI Photo

Everyone knows who is the party founder, Pawar told reporters at Junnar in Maharashtra's Pune district, adding that he has got summons and he will remain present for the hearing.

Read more

Scotland gurdwara condemns Khalistani extremists for disrupting Indian envoy Vikram Doraiswami's visit

<div class="paragraphs"><p> Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami.</p></div>

Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami.

Credit: PTI Photo

The gurdwara in Scotland, which was the scene of disruption by Khalistani extremists who blocked a planned visit of Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami, has strongly condemned the “disorderly behaviour” and said that the local police are probing the matter.

Read more

Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders question authenticity of 'bagh-nakh' to be brought from UK

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image of a 'bagh-nakh'.</p></div>

Representative image of a 'bagh-nakh'.

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Shivaji Maharaj used a ‘bagh-nakh’ to kill Afzal Khan, the general of the Adil Shahi dynasty of the Bijapur sultanate in November 1659 at the Pratapgad Fort in Satara.

Read more

Shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor retains Asian Games gold at Hangzhou

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tajinderpal Singh Toor. </p></div>

Tajinderpal Singh Toor.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Indian shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor defended his Asian Games gold in Hangzhou on Sunday. In his last attempt, Toor threw 20.36m to win back to back golds at the continental event.

Read more

US near-miss with government shutdown illustrates Washington dysfunction

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The US Capitol in Washington.</p></div>

The US Capitol in Washington.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The US narrowly dodged its fourth partial government shutdown in a decade on Sunday, but the past week exposed the depths of political dysfunction in Washington and particularly within the splintered House Republican caucus.

Read more

Kannada actor Nagabhushana arrested for fatally running over woman in Bengaluru

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kannada film star Nagabhushana NS' car that was involved in a deadly accident.&nbsp;</p></div>

Kannada film star Nagabhushana NS' car that was involved in a deadly accident. 

Credit: Special Arrangement

Police in southern Bengaluru arrested well-known Kannada actor Nagabhushana N S after he allegedly ran over an elderly couple on Saturday night.

Read more

(Published 01 October 2023, 13:49 IST)
