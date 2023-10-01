DH Evening Brief: Sable first Indian to win steeplechase gold; PM Modi sets tone for BJP's campaign in poll-bound Telangana

A record-breaking Avinash Sable on Sunday became the first Indian man to win a gold medal in 3000m steeplechase at the Asian Games here.
Modi said that the enthusiastic presence of people in large numbers at the meeting shows that Telangana is looking for change.
Training guns on JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy over his statement predicting the collapse of the Congress government in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday described the former as 'desperate'
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday appointed senior leader Ajay Maken as Congress Treasurer with immediate effect, a press release said Saturday.
Everyone knows who is the party founder, Pawar told reporters at Junnar in Maharashtra's Pune district, adding that he has got summons and he will remain present for the hearing.
The gurdwara in Scotland, which was the scene of disruption by Khalistani extremists who blocked a planned visit of Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami, has strongly condemned the “disorderly behaviour” and said that the local police are probing the matter.
Shivaji Maharaj used a ‘bagh-nakh’ to kill Afzal Khan, the general of the Adil Shahi dynasty of the Bijapur sultanate in November 1659 at the Pratapgad Fort in Satara.
Indian shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor defended his Asian Games gold in Hangzhou on Sunday. In his last attempt, Toor threw 20.36m to win back to back golds at the continental event.
The US narrowly dodged its fourth partial government shutdown in a decade on Sunday, but the past week exposed the depths of political dysfunction in Washington and particularly within the splintered House Republican caucus.
Police in southern Bengaluru arrested well-known Kannada actor Nagabhushana N S after he allegedly ran over an elderly couple on Saturday night.
