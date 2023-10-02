DH Evening Brief: Bihar govt releases caste survey results; Kariko and Weissman win Nobel in Medicine for Covid-19 vaccine work

In an exercise that will amplify the call for a nationwide caste census, the Bihar government on Monday released findings of the caste survey that put OBCs and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) at a whopping 63.13 per cent of the state's population of 13.07 crore and the upper castes at 15.52 per cent.
Scientists Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman from Hungary and the United States respectively won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for discoveries enabling the development of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, the award-giving body said on Monday.
Read more
Welcoming the release of the caste survey by the Bihar government, I.N.D.I.A bloc parties on Monday accused the ruling BJP of running away from such an exercise, with the Congress pushing its slogan 'jitna abaadi, utna haq'.
Read more
His statement came as Gehlot had recently demanded that Modi should guarantee that Congress government's schemes will not be discontinued if the BJP comes to power in the state.
Read more
Shivamogga has seen several instances (of tensions) in the past. Adequate measures seems to have not been taken for such a religious event," said former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
Read more
Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh slammed a hat-trick each as India mauled Bangladesh 12-0 to storm into the semifinals of the men's hockey competition at the Asian Games here on Monday.
Read more
His statement comes amid a diplomatic standoff between India and Canada that ensued after Trudeau alleged the Indian government was involved in Nijjar's killing.
Read more
Referring to the recent arrest of Seiminlun Gangte, a tribal, the officials said he is one of the key accused in an SUV blast case that took place in the Kwakta area of Bishnupur district on June 21.
Read more
Parul clocked 9:27.63 sec to claim the silver medal ahead of compatriot Priti, who made a strong finish to clinch the bronze with a personal best time of 9:43.32 sec.
Read more
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee along with party workers and leaders sat on a dharna at the Rajghat here on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on Monday demanding the release of funds for West Bengal by the Centre.
Read more
India’s Nandini Agasara bagged the bronze after accumulating 5712 points. Barman, who got 5708 points, was the defending champion, after winning the gold at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.
Read more
At the global box office, the film has broken all records by garnering Rs 1000 crores and stands tall at a monstrous Rs 1043.21 crore worldwide.
Read more