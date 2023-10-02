Home
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Bihar govt releases caste survey results; Kariko and Weissman win Nobel in Medicine for Covid-19 vaccine work

Here are the top news stories this evening!
Last Updated 02 October 2023, 13:46 IST

Caste survey in Bihar: OBCs, EBCs make up 63.13% of population; Gen Category 15.52%

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar </p></div>

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Credit: PTI File Photo 

In an exercise that will amplify the call for a nationwide caste census, the Bihar government on Monday released findings of the caste survey that put OBCs and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) at a whopping 63.13 per cent of the state's population of 13.07 crore and the upper castes at 15.52 per cent.


Read more

Nobel Prize in Medicine goes to Kariko and Weissman for Covid-19 vaccine work

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Penn Medicine scientists Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman.</p></div>

Penn Medicine scientists Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Scientists Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman from Hungary and the United States respectively won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for discoveries enabling the development of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, the award-giving body said on Monday.

Read more

Oppn bloc I.N.D.I.A welcomes Bihar caste survey, accuses BJP of running away from caste census

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh.</p></div>

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Welcoming the release of the caste survey by the Bihar government, I.N.D.I.A bloc parties on Monday accused the ruling BJP of running away from such an exercise, with the Congress pushing its slogan 'jitna abaadi, utna haq'.

Read more

PM Modi attacks Congress govt in Rajasthan, says Gehlot has accepted defeat

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Credit: PTI Photo

His statement came as Gehlot had recently demanded that Modi should guarantee that Congress government's schemes will not be discontinued if the BJP comes to power in the state.

Read more

'Congress govt in Karnataka failed in maintaining law and order': BJP on stone-pelting in Shivamogga

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The ire seems to be directed at Basavaraj Bommai and Nalin Kumar Kateel. </p></div>

The ire seems to be directed at Basavaraj Bommai and Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Credit: DH Photo/B K Janardhan

Shivamogga has seen several instances (of tensions) in the past. Adequate measures seems to have not been taken for such a religious event," said former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Read more

Asian Games: Hat-tricks galore as India rout Bangladesh 12-0 to ease into hockey semifinals

<div class="paragraphs"><p>India mounted continuous raids throughout the match to pump in six goals in each half. </p></div>

India mounted continuous raids throughout the match to pump in six goals in each half.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh slammed a hat-trick each as India mauled Bangladesh 12-0 to storm into the semifinals of the men's hockey competition at the Asian Games here on Monday.

Read more

Nijjar was gay, Trudeau liked him: BJP leader Bagga makes sensational claim amid India-Canada standoff

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hardeep Singh Nijjar (left) and Justin Trudeau (right).</p></div>

Hardeep Singh Nijjar (left) and Justin Trudeau (right).

Credit: Twitter/@BCSikhs and Reuters Photos

His statement comes amid a diplomatic standoff between India and Canada that ensued after Trudeau alleged the Indian government was involved in Nijjar's killing.

Read more

CBI, NIA deny allegations of high-handedness in Manipur, say arrests based on evidence

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Protest over ethnic violence in Manipur. </p></div>

Protest over ethnic violence in Manipur.

Credit: PTI Photo

Referring to the recent arrest of Seiminlun Gangte, a tribal, the officials said he is one of the key accused in an SUV blast case that took place in the Kwakta area of Bishnupur district on June 21.

Read more

Asian Games: India's Parul, Priti bag silver and bronze in 3000m steeplechase

<div class="paragraphs"><p>India's Parul Chaudhary and Priti.</p></div>

India's Parul Chaudhary and Priti.

Credit: X/@afiindia

Parul clocked 9:27.63 sec to claim the silver medal ahead of compatriot Priti, who made a strong finish to clinch the bronze with a personal best time of 9:43.32 sec.

Read more

Abhishek Banerjee leads TMC protest at Rajghat pressing Centre to release MGNREGA funds

<div class="paragraphs"><p>TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee with party leaders in New Delhi.</p></div>

TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee with party leaders in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee along with party workers and leaders sat on a dharna at the Rajghat here on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on Monday demanding the release of funds for West Bengal by the Centre.

Read more

Swapna Barman claims 'lost to transgender' after Nandini Agasara bags Asian Games bronze; deletes post

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian athlete Swapna Barman.</p></div>

Indian athlete Swapna Barman.

Credit: X/@Swapna_Barman96

India’s Nandini Agasara bagged the bronze after accumulating 5712 points. Barman, who got 5708 points, was the defending champion, after winning the gold at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

Read more

SRK's 'Jawan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 600 crore mark in India

<div class="paragraphs"><p>SRK on Jawan poster celebrating the 600 crore feat.</p></div>

SRK on Jawan poster celebrating the 600 crore feat.

Credit: Special Arrangement

At the global box office, the film has broken all records by garnering Rs 1000 crores and stands tall at a monstrous Rs 1043.21 crore worldwide.

Read more

(Published 02 October 2023, 13:46 IST)
