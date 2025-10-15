<h2>Pakistan-Afghanistan agree to 48-hr ceasefire after Pak airstrike</h2>.<p>Pakistan has carried out an airstrike in Afghanistan's Kandahar province on Wednesday, Afghan and Pakistan officials said, as fresh fighting erupted between the neighbours.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan-conducts-airstrike-in-afghanistans-kandahar-amid-fresh-fight-that-killed-scores-say-officials-3765248">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Singer Maithili Thakur among 12 candidates in BJP's second list</h2>.<p>Maithili Thakur joined the ruling BJP in Bihar on Monday ahead of the assembly polls. She joined the party in the presence of state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal in Patna. "Whatever party assigns me the job, I will do it," she said after joining the BJP. Thakur, 25, had earlier expressed her willingness to contest the assembly polls after meeting senior BJP leaders.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-singer-maithili-thakur-among-12-candidates-in-bjps-second-list-3765156">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Will work to strengthen Jan Suraaj party': Prashant Kishor rules out contesting polls</h2>.<p>Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Wednesday made it clear that he will not contest the Bihar assembly polls, a decision, he claimed, was taken by the party for its greater good.<br><br>"The party has decided that I should not contest the assembly polls. And therefore, the party has announced another candidate from Raghopur, against Tejashwi Yadav. It was a decision we took in the larger interest of the party. If I were to contest, it would have distracted me from the necessary organisational work", Kishor said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-will-work-to-strengthen-jan-suraaj-party-prashant-kishor-rules-out-contesting-polls-3764684https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-will-work-to-strengthen-jan-suraaj-party-prashant-kishor-rules-out-contesting-polls-3764684">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Zubeen Garg death case: Several injured as mob pelts stones at police vehicle carrying accused to jail</h2>.<p>Public anger against the sudden death of singer Zubeen Garg spilled onto streets on Wednesday as a mob pelted stones on police vehicles carrying five accused arrested in connection with the case to a jail in Baksa in western Assam.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/zubeen-garg-death-case-several-injured-as-mob-pelt-stones-at-vehicle-carrying-accused-to-jail-3765123">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Amid no seat pact in I.N.D.I.A. bloc, Tejashwi Yadav files nomination papers from Raghopur</h2>.<p>Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday filed his nomination papers from Raghopur constituency in Vaishali district.<br><br>Flanked by his parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, both former Chief Ministers of Bihar, the youngest son Tejashwi submitted his papers at Hajipur, the headquarters of Vaishali.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/amid-no-seat-pact-in-india-bloc-tejashwi-files-his-nomination-papers-from-raghopur-2-3764902">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court allows bursting of green crackers in Delhi-NCR with conditions during Diwali</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the sale and bursting of green crackers in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) between October 18 and 21 during the Diwali festival, by relaxing the previous ban on it.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/supreme-court-allows-bursting-of-green-crackers-in-delhi-ncr-with-conditions-during-diwali-3764752">Read more </a></p>.<h2>'Mahabharat', 'Chandrakanta' star Pankaj Dheer dies at 68</h2>.<p>Actor Pankaj Dheer, renowned for his unforgettable portrayal of Karn in the legendary Mahabharat series by BR Chopra, has passed away this morning following a long struggle with cancer. He was 68.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/mahabharat-chandrakanta-star-pankaj-dheer-dies-at-68-3764906">Read more </a></p>.<h2>UP Governor Anandiben Patel wades into ‘love jihad’ controversy, asks girls to be alert about their security</h2>.<p>Days after asking the girls to stay away from ‘live-in’ relationships else they might be found in ’50 pieces’, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday waded into the ‘love jihad’ controversy and cautioned the girls against those who looked for opportunities to go out with them after changing their names.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/up-governor-anandiben-patel-wades-into-love-jihad-controversy-asks-girls-to-be-alert-about-their-security-3765060">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Govt not ready to evolve': Supreme Court on Centre opposing lethal injection as mode of execution for convicts</h2>.<p>The problem is that the government is not ready to evolve, the Supreme Court observed on Wednesday after the Centre said it may not be "very feasible" to give the option to death row convicts to choose lethal injection as a mode of execution.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/plea-seeks-removal-of-execution-by-hanging-supreme-court-says-centre-not-in-favour-of-using-lethal-injection-3765071">Read more</a></p>