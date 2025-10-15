Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Pak conducts airstrike in Afghanistan before announcing ceasefire; Singer Maithili Thakur among 12 in BJP's second list of candidates

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 13:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 13:44 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us