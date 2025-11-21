<h2>IAF pilot killed as Tejas jet crashes during air show in Dubai, video shows jet blowing up in fire and smoke</h2>.<p>An Indian Air Force's Tejas jet crashed during a flight display in Dubai on Friday. The jet crashed around 2:10 pm local time. The Indian Air Force has confirmed the death of the pilot and has informed that a court of inquiry is being constituted to probe the cause of the accident.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/iaf-pilot-killed-as-tejas-jet-crashes-during-air-show-in-dubai-video-shows-jet-blowing-up-in-fire-and-smoke-3805839">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'High command decides leadership': Siddaramaiah reiterates he will remain CM</h2>.<p>Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated that he will be the chief minister for the entire term and he will be present during the remaining budgets too, however whatever high command says is final.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/high-command-decides-leadership-siddaramaiah-reiterates-he-will-remain-cm-3805827">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar cabinet 2025 | Samrat Choudhary takes over Home portfolio from CM Nitish Kumar</h2>.<p>In a major shift in the balance of power, senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has been appointed as the new Home Minister of Bihar. Samrat, who has been elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party (BJPLP) was Finance Minister in the previous regime, besides being the Deputy CM.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/power-balance-shifting-in-bihar-samrat-choudhary-takes-over-home-portfolio-from-cm-nitish-kumar-3806017">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Won’t rest until timelines fixed for Governor to decide on Bills, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin</h2>.<p>Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday called for amending Article 200 of the Constitution to fix timelines for Governors to clear bills passed by state legislatures.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/wont-rest-until-timelines-fixed-for-governor-to-decide-on-bills-says-tamil-nadu-cm-stalin-3805688">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Who will stop them?': D K Shivakumar on MLAs meeting Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi</h2>.<p>“All are eligible to go and meet their leaders. You can’t stop them, you can’t tell them no. Many are going with ministers, some with the Chief Minister. Who will stop them? No one will stop them," the DyCM said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-cm-change-buzz-who-will-stop-them-d-k-shivakumar-on-mlas-meeting-mallikarjun-kharge-in-delhi-3805803">Read more</a></p>.<h2>KT Rama Rao alleges Rs 5 lakh crore land scam behind Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy</h2>.<p>KT Rama Rao on Friday leveled grave accusations against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, alleging that the Chief Minister is attempting to execute a colossal Rs 5 lakh crore land scam under the newly introduced Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/kt-rama-rao-alleges-rs-5-lakh-cr-land-scam-behind-hyderabad-industrial-lands-transformation-policy-3806010">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru ATM cash van robbery: How robbers planned, executed the heist and investigation so far</h2>.<p>On a busy Wednesday afternoon, a CMS Info System cash van was travelling towards Lalbagh's Siddapura Gate after collecting cash from HDFC Bank's JP Nagar branch. Between 12:30-1:00 pm, a gang arrived in a Grey Metallic Toyota Innova and intercepted the vehicle at Ashoka Pillar in Jayanagar.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-atm-cash-van-robbery-how-robbers-planned-executed-the-heist-and-investigation-so-far-3805480#1">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bangladesh earthquake: Death toll rises to 6; buildings damaged, fires reported at some places</h2>.<p>At least six people were killed and several injured after tremors were felt across West Bengal including Kolkata and parts of northeast as an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hit Bangladesh's Narsingdi on Friday, the IMD said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/death-toll-rises-to-6-in-bangladesh-earthquake-buildings-damaged-fires-reported-at-some-places-3805513">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India vs South Africa: Shubman Gill ruled out of second Test in Guwahati, Pant to lead</h2>.<p>"Captain Shubman Gill, who suffered a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa, has been ruled out of the second Test in Guwahati. Rishabh Pant will lead the team in the 2nd Test in his absence," BCCI put out a statement on X.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/india-vs-south-africa-shubman-gill-ruled-out-of-second-test-in-guwahati-pant-to-lead-3805563">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rupee logs steepest single-day fall in over 3 months; breaches 89/USD-mark</h2>.<p>The rupee saw the steepest single-day fall in over three months and breached 89 per US dollar-mark for the first time, trading 78 paise lower at 89.46 against the greenback during the intra-day session on Friday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/markets/rupee-logs-steepest-single-day-fall-in-over-3-months-breaches-89usd-mark-3805798">Read more</a></p>