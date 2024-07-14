DH Evening Brief | Russia accuses Biden administration of creating atmosphere for attack on Trump; Patient shot dead inside Delhi hospital

The Kremlin said on Sunday it did not believe the US administration was responsible for Saturday's assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump, but that it had created an atmosphere that provoked the attack.
A 32-year-old man was shot dead by a teenager inside a ward of the GTB Hospital here on Sunday, police said. The victim, Riyazuddin, was admitted to the hospital on June 23 and he was undergoing treatment for abdominal infection, according to police.
BJP on Sunday cautioned Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on alliance with the Congress, saying that the latter was like 'Bhasmasur' (a demon who, according to the Hindu mythology, had the power to kill anyone merely by putting his hands on his head) and that it would 'finish' his (Akhilesh) party very soon.
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed in a gun attack by suspected militants at Mongbung village in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Sunday morning, police said. A policeman also suffered injuries he has been admitted to a hospital, they said.
Congress on Sunday announced the appointment of Gaurav Gogoi as its Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha and continuation of senior-most MP Kodikkunnil Suresh as party’s Chief Whip in the Lower House.
In a noble gesture, the BCCI on Sunday decided to release Rs one crore for the treatment of former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad, who is battling blood cancer at a medical facility in London. BCCI's decision has come following emotional appeals for support from former captain Kapil Dev and Sandip Patil, who had enjoined the cricket board to help Gaikwad.
Ratna Bhandar, the revered treasury of the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri, was reopened on Sunday after 46 years for an inventory of valuables and the repair of its structure, officials said.
The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has said "traitors" from the party who cross-voted in the recent elections to 11 legislative council seats have been identified and will be punished. The same "traitors" had ensured the defeat of Congress leader Chandrakant Handore in the council elections two years ago, Patole claimed on Saturday.
Five associates of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa have been arrested, the Punjab Police chief said on Sunday. Three pistols were seized from them, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.
Islamist group Hamas has not withdrawn from ceasefire talks after this weekend's deadly Israeli attacks in Gaza, one of the group's senior officials said on Sunday. The statement from Izzat El-Reshiq, a member of the political office of Hamas, also accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of trying to derail efforts by Arab mediators and the United States to reach a ceasefire deal.
