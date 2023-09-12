Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Retail inflation eases to 6.83% in August; BJP says I.N.D.I.A bloc has hidden agenda to attack Sanatan Dharma

Here are the top stories for this evening.
Last Updated 12 September 2023, 13:14 IST

Follow Us

Retail inflation eases to 6.83% in August from 7.44% in July

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image of retail inflation.&nbsp;</p></div>

Representative image of retail inflation. 

Credit: Reuters File Photo 

Retail inflation declined to 6.83 per cent in August compared to July, mainly due to easing food prices, according to official data.

Read more

I.N.D.I.A bloc has hidden agenda to attack Sanatan Dharma, says BJP

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses a press conference at the party headquarters, in New Delhi.&nbsp;</p></div>

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses a press conference at the party headquarters, in New Delhi. 

Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP on Tuesday accused the I.N.D.I.A bloc of having a hidden agenda to attack Sanatan Dharma for its vote bank politics as it questioned the 'silence' of opposition leaders amid frequent critical remarks by DMK leaders about the ancient faith.

Read more

TDP moves Andhra HC against Chandrababu Naidu's arrest; hearing on Sept 13

<div class="paragraphs"><p>TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu</p></div>

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

Credit: PTI File Photo

The TDP Legal Cell on Tuesday moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu by the CID and questioning the applicability of Section 409.

Read more

Congress slams BJP over reports of 'Lotus' being printed on new uniform for Parliament staff

<div class="paragraphs"><p>PM Modi holds a lotus in his hand.&nbsp;</p></div>

PM Modi holds a lotus in his hand. 

Credit: PTI Photo 

The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP of making the 'Parliament a one-sided partisan thing' amid reports that the ruling party's poll symbol 'Lotus' is being printed on the new uniform for Parliament staff.

Read more

Nuh violence: Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar sent to 14-day judicial custody

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Police personnel at a check post ahead of a rally of Hindu organisations to be taken out in Nuh,.</p></div>

Police personnel at a check post ahead of a rally of Hindu organisations to be taken out in Nuh,.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar, who was booked by Rajasthan Police for the murder of two Muslim men in February and accused by some of inciting the recent violence in Nuh, was on Tuesday sent to 14-day judicial custody, as per ANI reports.

Read more

Modi, Shah, central leadership will decide on BJP's alliance with JD(S) for LS polls, says B S Yediyurappa

<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of B S Yediyurappa.</p></div>

File photo of B S Yediyurappa.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's central leadership will decide on party joining hands with JD(S) in Karnataka, for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Read more

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan leaves ED office after questioning in alleged flat-selling scam

<div class="paragraphs"><p>TMC MP Nusrat Jahan at the ED office in Kolkata.</p></div>

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan at the ED office in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo

TMC MP and actor Nusrat Jahan left the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata on Tuesday evening after questioning in a flat-selling scam.

Read more

Rohit Sharma becomes second-fastest to cross 10,000-run mark in ODI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rohit Sharma batting against Sri Lanka.&nbsp;</p></div>

Rohit Sharma batting against Sri Lanka. 

Credit: X/@bcci

India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday became the sixth batter from his country and 15th overall to complete 10,000 ODI runs. Rohit achieved the feat during India’s Asia Cup Super 4 contest against Sri Lanka here.

Read more

Pak court reserves verdict on Imran Khan's plea challenging cipher case trial inside jail

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. </p></div>

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The 70-year-old chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has been kept in jail since August 5 after his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case.

Read more

Apple's iPhone 15 launch clouded by China problems

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image of an Apple logo.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p></div>

Representative image of an Apple logo.  

Credit: Reuters Photo

Apple on Tuesday is expected to unveil a new iPhone 15 lineup as questions about market access in China and competition hang over the world's most valuable listed company.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 September 2023, 13:14 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressEnforcement DirectorateHaryanaSanatan DharmaNarendra ModiInflationRetailTDPChandrababu NaiduNusrat JahanI.N.D.I.ANuh

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT