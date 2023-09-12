DH Evening Brief: Retail inflation eases to 6.83% in August; BJP says I.N.D.I.A bloc has hidden agenda to attack Sanatan Dharma

Retail inflation declined to 6.83 per cent in August compared to July, mainly due to easing food prices, according to official data.
The BJP on Tuesday accused the I.N.D.I.A bloc of having a hidden agenda to attack Sanatan Dharma for its vote bank politics as it questioned the 'silence' of opposition leaders amid frequent critical remarks by DMK leaders about the ancient faith.
The TDP Legal Cell on Tuesday moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu by the CID and questioning the applicability of Section 409.
The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP of making the 'Parliament a one-sided partisan thing' amid reports that the ruling party's poll symbol 'Lotus' is being printed on the new uniform for Parliament staff.
Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar, who was booked by Rajasthan Police for the murder of two Muslim men in February and accused by some of inciting the recent violence in Nuh, was on Tuesday sent to 14-day judicial custody, as per ANI reports.
Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's central leadership will decide on party joining hands with JD(S) in Karnataka, for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
TMC MP and actor Nusrat Jahan left the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata on Tuesday evening after questioning in a flat-selling scam.
India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday became the sixth batter from his country and 15th overall to complete 10,000 ODI runs. Rohit achieved the feat during India’s Asia Cup Super 4 contest against Sri Lanka here.
The 70-year-old chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has been kept in jail since August 5 after his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case.
Apple on Tuesday is expected to unveil a new iPhone 15 lineup as questions about market access in China and competition hang over the world's most valuable listed company.
