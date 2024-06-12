Home
DH Evening Brief | Several Indians among 41 killed in Kuwait apartment blaze; Tribal leader Mohan Majhi takes oath as BJP’s first Odisha CM

Here are the top stories of the day.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 June 2024, 13:43 IST
Several Indians among 41 killed in Kuwait apartment blaze

Several Indians were among 41 people killed on Wednesday in a major fire at a building in Kuwait housing workers, according to local officials and reports emanating from the Gulf nation.

Four-time MLA and tribal leader Mohan Majhi takes oath as BJP’s first chief minister of Odisha

Four-time MLA and tribal leader Mohan Charan Majhi was on Wednesday sworn in as the first BJP chief minister of Odisha at a ceremony here attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and chief ministers.

Retail inflation eases marginally to 1-year low of 4.75% in May

Retail inflation eased to a one-year low of 4.75 per cent in May as prices of some kitchen items declined marginally, according to government data released on Wednesday.

Wayanad and Raebareli will be happy with my decision, assures Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that he was in a dilemma whether to remain the MP of Kerala's Wayanad or represent Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli.

Chandrababu Naidu takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM for the fourth time

Amidst applause from lakhs of spectators, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time.

'Why so silent?': Congress asks PM Modi after 3 consecutive J&K terror strikes

Congress on Wednesday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the three terror strikes in three days in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming that the BJP's “loudmouth chest-thumping and hollow” claims of normalcy in the region have been “thoroughly exposed”.

2 terrorists, 1 CRPF jawan killed in Kathua; 6 security personnel injured in Doda encounter

A terrorist holed up in a border village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district was killed by security forces on Wednesday in a more than 15-hour operation during which his partner was also shot dead and a CRPF jawan lost his life, officials said.

MEA's Pardeshi represents India at high-level conference on urgent humanitarian response for Gaza

Muktesh Pardeshi, a secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has represented India at a high-level conference in Jordan's Amman on urgent humanitarian response for Gaza during which he highlighted New Delhi's ongoing humanitarian, capacity building and developmental efforts.

Life insurers to mandatorily provide loan facility against policies: IRDAI

Regulator IRDAI on Wednesday said the facility of policy loan is now mandatory in all life insurance savings products, enabling policyholders to meet liquidity requirements.

T20 World Cup 2024: Miami forecast ahead of India Vs Canada match

If the weather in and around Lauderhill in Florida is as bad as it is now, there is every chance that India’s fourth league game against Canada will not see the light of day.

