DH Evening Brief | Several Indians among 41 killed in Kuwait apartment blaze; Tribal leader Mohan Majhi takes oath as BJP’s first Odisha CM

Several Indians were among 41 people killed on Wednesday in a major fire at a building in Kuwait housing workers, according to local officials and reports emanating from the Gulf nation.
Four-time MLA and tribal leader Mohan Charan Majhi was on Wednesday sworn in as the first BJP chief minister of Odisha at a ceremony here attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and chief ministers.
Retail inflation eased to a one-year low of 4.75 per cent in May as prices of some kitchen items declined marginally, according to government data released on Wednesday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that he was in a dilemma whether to remain the MP of Kerala's Wayanad or represent Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli.
Amidst applause from lakhs of spectators, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time.
Congress on Wednesday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the three terror strikes in three days in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming that the BJP's “loudmouth chest-thumping and hollow” claims of normalcy in the region have been “thoroughly exposed”.
A terrorist holed up in a border village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district was killed by security forces on Wednesday in a more than 15-hour operation during which his partner was also shot dead and a CRPF jawan lost his life, officials said.
Muktesh Pardeshi, a secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has represented India at a high-level conference in Jordan's Amman on urgent humanitarian response for Gaza during which he highlighted New Delhi's ongoing humanitarian, capacity building and developmental efforts.
Regulator IRDAI on Wednesday said the facility of policy loan is now mandatory in all life insurance savings products, enabling policyholders to meet liquidity requirements.
If the weather in and around Lauderhill in Florida is as bad as it is now, there is every chance that India’s fourth league game against Canada will not see the light of day.
