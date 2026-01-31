<h2>Sunetra Pawar becomes first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra</h2>.<p>In a historic day for Maharashtra, NCP’s Sunetra Pawar was on Saturday appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister - the first woman to occupy the coveted post since the formation of the state 66 years ago.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/sunetra-pawar-becomes-first-woman-deputy-chief-minister-of-maharashtra-3881247">Read more</a></p>.<h2>C J Roy death case: Bengaluru police forms SIT, probe transferred</h2>.<p>Bengaluru police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of C J Roy, Founder and Chairman of the Confident Group, who was found dead at his office on Hosur Road on January 30.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/c-j-roy-death-case-bengaluru-police-forms-sit-probe-transferred-3881314">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Deeply disturbing': Unions slam SC dismissal of petition seeking minimum wages for domestic workers</h2>.<p>Ten Opposition-backed Central Trade Unions on Saturday objected to the Supreme Court dismissal of a petition seeking minimum wages for domestic workers, calling it "deeply disturbing", even as it asked Chief Justice of India Suryakant to withdraw his remarks that trade unionism is largely responsible for hurting India’s industrial growth.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/deeply-disturbing-unions-slam-sc-dismissal-of-petition-seeking-minimum-wages-for-domestic-workers-3881104">Read more</a></p>.<h2>TMC govt in West Bengal most corrupt in India: Amit Shah</h2>.<p>Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday slammed the TMC government in West Bengal, alleging that no other administration in the country was as corrupt as the Mamata Banerjee-led regime.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/tmc-govt-in-west-bengal-most-corrupt-in-india-amit-shah-3881219">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Sunetra Pawar: From reluctant politician to bearer of her husband’s legacy</h2>.<p>For decades, Sunetra Pawar stayed away from active politics, working quietly in the fields of social initiatives, environment, sustainability and entrepreneurship.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/sunetra-pawar-from-reluctant-politician-to-bearer-of-her-husbands-legacy-3881313">Read more</a></p>.<h2>57 terrorists, 10 security personnel killed in different ops across Pakistan's Balochistan</h2>.<p>A total of 57 terrorists were killed after they carried out attacks on security forces, law enforcement agencies and civilians at 12 different locations in Pakistan's Balochistan province, officials said Saturday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/57-terrorists-10-security-personnel-killed-in-different-ops-across-pakistans-balochistan-3881271">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Over creamy chicken, Europe’s leaders try to reduce dependence on Trump</h2>.<p>After President Donald Trump shocked the world last week by threatening Europe with economic pain, humiliating its politicians and excoriating their values, leaders from across the Continent wrestled with the fallout the next day at an emergency dinner meeting in Brussels.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/over-creamy-chicken-europes-leaders-try-to-reduce-dependence-on-trump-3881225">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Union Budget 2026: Key numbers to be watched</h2>.<p>Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her record 9th straight Budget, and all eyes will be on the much-awaited customs reforms.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/union-budget/union-budget-2026-key-numbers-to-be-watched-3881165">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Elena Rybakina reigns at Australian Open after outclassing Aryna Sabalenka</h2>.<p>Elena Rybakina produced a thunderous display to beat firm favourite Aryna Sabalenka and win a maiden Australian Open title on Saturday, turning the tables on the world number one in their Melbourne Park final rematch from three years ago.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/tennis/elena-rybakina-reigns-at-australian-open-after-outclassing-aryna-sabalenka-3881322">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Vishal Bhardwaj calls Arijit Singh's decision to quit playback singing 'unfair'</h2>.<p>Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj shared a note on his social media and asked acclaimed singer Arijit Singh, who recently announced his retirement from playback singing, to reconsider his decision, and called his announcement "unfair" and "unacceptable".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/vishal-bhardwaj-calls-arijit-singhs-decision-to-quit-playback-singing-unfair-3881001">Read more</a></p>