DH Evening Brief: Union Budget to be presented on July 23; New UK PM says he is ready to conclude FTA with India

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 July 2024, 14:24 IST

Union Budget 2024-25 to be presented in Lok Sabha on July 23

Parliament's Budget Session will be held between July 22 and August 12, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday. Read more

Ready to conclude FTA, Keir Starmer tells Modi in first call as UK PM

Britain's newly-elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning and said he stood ready to conclude a Free Trade Agreement that worked for both sides, Downing Street said. Read more

Five-storey building collapses in Surat; some feared to be trapped

A five-storey building collapsed in Sachin area of Gujarat's Surat on Saturday in which at least six residents are feared to be trapped. Read more

'Highly insulting': Jagdeep Dhankhar slams P Chidambaram over 'part-timer' remark

Congress MP P. Chidambaram speaks in the Rajya Sabha

Credit: PTI Photo

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Saturday lashed out at Congress leader P Chidambaram over his comment that the three new criminal laws were "drafted by part-timers", terming it as "inexcusable" and urging him to withdraw his "derogatory, defamatory and insulting" observation. Read more

By trouncing BJP in Ayodhya, I.N.D.I.A. bloc defeated Ram temple movement: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said by trouncing the BJP in Ayodhya, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc has defeated the Ram temple movement once led by L K Advani, and expressed confidence that the saffron party will meet the same fate in Gujarat in the next election. Read more

Police say Hathras stampede main accused was recently contacted by political parties

Devprakash Madhukar, the main accused in the July 2 Hathras stampede that killed 121 people, was arrested from Delhi's Najafgarh area by a Special Operations Group of Hathras police, officials said on Saturday. Read more

This is how much it costs Dior to make handbag that's sold for over Rs 2 lakh

Ever wondered exactly how much it costs a luxury brand to make a handbag which it sells you for lakhs of rupees? Read more

Soldier killed in gunfight with terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

A soldier was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said. Read more

Published 06 July 2024, 14:24 IST
India News

