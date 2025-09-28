<h2>Karur ground report: Vijay’s delayed arrival, poor planning blamed for stampede that killed 39</h2>.<p>Vijay’s late arrival at the venue, inadequate planning by his party Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), and the lack of sufficient police personnel to control the unruly crowd on a main rod in Karur are some of the reasons that led to the stampede that killed 39 people.</p>.<h2>Mithun Manhas elected as new BCCI president<br></h2>.<p>The AGM also confirmed Amita Sharma as chairperson of the women’s selection panel, replacing Neetu David. The former India fast bowler, who played 116 ODIs, will be joined by Shyama Dey, Jaya Sharma and Sravanthi Naidu.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/mithun-manhas-elected-as-new-bcci-president-3745993">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Why Modi-Shah focus on ‘infiltrators’ may not hold much water<br></h2>.<p>Even on Saturday, before winding up his two-day Bihar visit, Shah reminded his party workers to pull out all the stops so that the NDA gets two-thirds majority “and then we will throw out all the infiltrators out of the State.”<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-why-modi-shah-focus-on-infiltrators-may-not-hold-much-water-3746083">Read more</a></p>.<h2>TVK approaches High Court seeking CBI probe into Karur stampede deaths<br></h2>.<p>Actor-politician Vijay led TVK on Sunday made a mention before Justice M Dhandapani of the Madras High Court to order CBI or Special Investigation Team probe into the tragic death of 40 people during a stampede at a rally held by the party on September 27 in Karur.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tvk-approaches-high-court-seeking-cbi-probe-into-karur-stampede-deaths-3745961">Read more</a></p> .<h2>High spirits in South: Karnataka leads FY25 India whiskey sales with 17% share; 5 states, UT account for 58%<br></h2>.<p>South Indian states dominate the sales of IMFL, accounting for 58 per cent revenue in FY25, with Karnataka retaining the top national slot by contributing 17 per cent of the pan-India volumes in FY25, according to data from industry body CIABC.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/high-spirits-in-south-karnataka-leads-fy25-india-whiskey-sales-with-17-share-5-states-ut-account-for-58-3745940">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ED to attach assets of some cricketers, actors in online betting case</h2>.<p>Enforcement Directorate (ED) is soon expected to attach assets worth crores of rupees of certain sportspersons and actors under the anti-money laundering law in a case linked to an online betting and gaming platform.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ed-to-attach-assets-of-some-cricketers-actors-in-online-betting-case-3746033">Read more</a></p>.<h2>CID opens fresh probe into event manager, accused in Zubeen Garg's death, over financial crimes<br></h2>.<p>The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) seized bundles of 'incriminating' documents and items from Shyamkanu's home during the raid on Thursday and Friday, the documents showed.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/cid-opens-fresh-probe-into-event-manager-accused-in-zubeen-gargs-death-over-financial-crimes-3746071">Read more</a></p>.<h2>China's former agriculture minister Tang Renjian sentenced to death with reprieve for bribery<br></h2>.<p>Tang Renjian, China's former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, was sentenced to death with reprieve for bribery at a court in Jilin province on Sunday, according to state-run news agency Xinhua. Add as your preferred<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/chinas-former-agriculture-minister-tang-renjian-sentenced-to-death-with-reprieve-for-bribery-3746038">Read more</a></p>.<h2>RBI may go for 25 bps rate cut as inflation likely to remain benign: SBI Research report<br></h2>.<p>SBI research report has pitched for a 25 bps rate cut, saying it is the 'best possible option' for the RBI, though some other experts opined that the central bank's rate-setting panel may again opt for status quo in its bi-monthly policy to be announced on October 1.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/rbi-may-go-for-25-bps-rate-cut-as-inflation-likely-to-remain-benign-sbi-research-report-3746009">Read more</a><br><br></p>.<h2>Three Naxalites gunned down in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh</h2>.<p>Three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday, a senior police official said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/chhattisgarh/three-naxalites-gunned-down-in-encounter-with-security-forces-in-chhattisgarh-3745985">Read more</a></p>