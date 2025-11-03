DH Evening Brief | War of words gets down and dirty in Bihar's poll arena; Trump says Pakistan, China testing nuclear weapons

<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Thugs, monkeys and more: War of words gets down and dirty in poll arena</h2>.<p>With the Bihar battleground set for its first phase of polling on November 6, political speeches by the leaders of all shades are turning from bad to worse.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-thugs-monkeys-and-more-war-of-words-gets-down-and-dirty-in-poll-arena-3784692">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Donald Trump says Pakistan, China testing nuclear weapons</h2>.<p>United States President Donald Trump, in an interview on CBS's 60 Minutes, has claimed that there are other countries, including Pakistan, testing their nuclear warfare, but they "don't talk about it."<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/donald-trump-says-pakistan-china-testing-nuclear-weapons-3784500">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Renukaswamy murder: Charges framed against Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and others; trial date decision on November 10</h2>.<p>A Bengaluru court on Monday framed charges against popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his friend Pavithra Gowda and 15 other accused after they pleaded not guilty in the Renukaswamy murder case.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/renukaswamy-murder-charges-framed-against-darshan-pavithra-gowda-and-others-trial-date-decision-on-november-10-3784822">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Day after 15 killed in accident, 12 die as dumper truck ploughs into several vehicles in Jaipur</h2>.<p>At least 12 people were killed and as many injured when a speeding dumper truck rammed into several vehicles in Jaipur's Harmada area on Monday afternoon, officials said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajasthan/rajasthan-12-dead-as-dumper-truck-ploughs-into-several-vehicles-in-jaipur-3784680">Read more</a></p>.<h2>As air quality remains 'severe', here is what Delhi can learn from Beijing's 'airpocalypse' battle to reduce air pollution</h2>.<p>Delhi continues to be wrapped in a thick blanket of smog as air pollution is showing no signs of abating.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/as-air-quality-remains-severe-here-is-what-delhi-can-learn-from-beijing-to-reduce-air-pollution-3784367">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru Namma Metro's Pink Line to be operational by May 2026: D K Shivakumar</h2>.<p>Namma Metro's Pink Line will be operational by May 2026, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced on Monday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-namma-metros-pink-line-to-be-operational-by-may-2026-d-k-shivakumar-3784591">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru woman arrested after slamming dog to death inside elevator</h2>.<p>Bagalur police on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old woman for brutally killing a pet dog inside a lift in an apartment on Kannur Road.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-woman-arrested-after-slamming-dog-to-death-on-lift-floor-3784718">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur's self-belief helped India go the distance</h2>.<p>Harmanpreet Kaur now knows how it feels to win a World Cup. It was her self-belief that kept her and her team going over nine matches across five weeks ending with her lifting the Cup on Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/icc-womens-world-cup-2025-harmanpreet-kaurs-self-belief-helped-india-go-the-distance-3784833">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Fearing fraud, Canada rejects most Indian study permit applicants</h2>.<p>Canada’s clampdown on international students has hit applicants from India particularly hard, government data shows, as what was once a preferred destination loses its allure for Indian students.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/fearing-fraud-canada-rejects-most-indian-study-permit-applicants-3784815">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bangladesh's envoy says ties with Pakistan improved since Sheikh Hasina's ouster</h2>.<p>A top Bangladeshi diplomat has said that his country's ties with Pakistan have improved since last year, as he emphasised the need to establish direct sea links between Karachi and Chittagong to boost trade between the two nations.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/bangladeshs-envoy-says-ties-with-pakistan-improved-since-sheikh-hasinas-ouster-3784690">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Telangana bus accident: Conductor side passengers survived, driver side killed, recalls survivor</h2>.<p>Most passengers seated behind the bus driver were killed, while those behind the conductor survived the deadly accident in Telangana that claimed 19 lives, one of the survivors said on Monday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/telangana/telangana-bus-accident-conductor-side-passengers-survived-driver-side-killed-recalls-survivor-2-3784958">Read more</a></p>