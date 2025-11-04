Pakistan security forces kill several TTP terrorists in multiple operations

<p>Peshawar: Security forces killed several militants of the banned TTP in multiple operations in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, authorities said.</p><p>Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants opened fire at a police convoy headed by the District Police Officer (DPO) North Waziristan Waqar Khan on Miranshah Road, Bannu district, police said.</p><p>The militants attacked the convoy using automatic and heavy weapons. However, the DPO and other policemen retaliated, killing several terrorists, and causing others to flee from the scene.</p><p>Police officials did not specify the number of militants killed.</p><p>Six policemen also sustained injuries and were shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, where they were provided medical treatment.</p><p>DPO Khan and his squad escaped unharmed as his vehicle was bulletproof. The area was cordoned off by the police, and a search operation was launched.</p><p>Separately, the military killed three TTP militants in two separate engagements in the province. Two of those killed were identified as Afghan nationals, the military's media wing said in a statement on Monday.</p><p>In the first incident, security forces picked up the movement of militants trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the North Waziristan district. They engaged the militants, killing two of them.</p><p>In the Tank district, law enforcement forces conducted an intelligence-based operation and killed a militant.</p><p>“These incidents reveal continued involvement of Afghan nationals in numerous terrorist activities against innocent civilians and security forces inside Pakistan,” the statement said.</p>.Pakistan security forces kill several TTP terrorists.<p>In a separate incident, security forces killed a senior Daesh-Khorasan operative involved in several high-profile assassinations during an intelligence-based operation in the province, according to officials.</p><p>Daesh Khorasan refers to the banned terror outfit Islamic State - Khorasan Province (ISKP), primarily active in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and parts of Central Asia.</p><p>The militant was gunned down in the Kausar area of Bajaur district.</p><p>He was reportedly behind multiple target killings, including those of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Rehan Zeb, Awami National Party’s Maulana Khan Zeb, the Deputy Commissioner of Nawagai, Buner district, and several police and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam members.</p><p>He had earlier been imprisoned at Kabul’s Pul-e-Charkhi Jail and was released following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, officials said, adding that he entered Pakistan in 2023 and has been orchestrating attacks in Bajaur and adjoining areas.</p><p>Separately, in the Lali Khel area in Tank district, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation and killed an Afghan militant while he was planting an improvised explosive device (IED).</p><p>Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, mostly targeting police, law enforcement personnel, and security forces.</p><p>The spike followed TTP's breach of a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.</p>