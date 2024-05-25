Dhaka in touch with India, US, Nepal to get MP murder case suspect: Bangladesh Home Minister

Kolkata/Dhaka: Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan claimed that businessman Akhtaruzzaman Shahin is the key suspect in the murder of parliamentarian Anwarul Azim Anar and his ministry was working with India and the US to get and put him on trial for the alleged crime.

Speaking exclusively to PTI from Dhaka on Saturday, Khan said, "Of course, we are looking for Akhtaruzzaman Shahin. He is a key suspect and wanted. We have sought help from Indian, Nepal and US law enforcement agencies to put him on trial."

"We are working on a system to bring Shahin back...We are in touch with all the agencies concerned including the Interpol to ensure justice to our parliamentarian’s family. We have already arrested three persons including a woman. Two of them have criminal backgrounds and we are checking the antecedents of the woman," he said.