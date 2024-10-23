Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Didn't reveal Parliamentary panel proceedings, only spoke on violence at meeting: Jagdambika Pal

DMK member A Raja and AAP member Sanjay Singh had alleged that Pal violated rules of procedure for conduct of Parliamentary Committee meetings, which are conducted in-camera.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 09:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 09:51 IST
India NewsParliamentary panelWaqf

Follow us on :

Follow Us