Didn't reveal Parliamentary panel proceedings, only spoke on violence at meeting: Jagdambika Pal

<p>New Delhi: Jagdambika Pal, who heads the Parliamentary panel on Waqf bill, on Wednesday rejected the opposition's allegations that he violated norms by going public about TMC MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tmcs-kalyan-banerjee-smashes-glass-bottle-hurls-it-towards-chairman-at-waqf-panel-meeting-3243106">Kalyan Banerjee smashing a glass bottle</a> and hurling it at the chair during a meeting of the panel. </p><p>"I have not revealed any proceedings or deliberations of the Committee. I have only made statement about an incident of violence during the committee meeting by a member and his subsequent suspension," Pal told <em>PTI.</em></p>.<p>DMK member A Raja and AAP member Sanjay Singh had alleged that Pal violated rules of procedure for conduct of Parliamentary Committee meetings, which are conducted in-camera.</p>.<p>"I have always adhered to rules of Parliamentary procedure and upheld the dignity of the House," Pal said.</p>.Termed 'loose cannon' by political rivals, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee is no stranger to controversies.<p>He said as the chairman of the Joint Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, he made a statement on the incident of violence during the meeting of the panel on Tuesday involving a member and the subsequent action against him.</p>.<p>The panel's meeting hit the headlines after Banerjee smashed a glass bottle and threw it allegedly towards the Chair following a heated argument with BJP member Abhijit Gangopadhyay. Banerjee ended up cutting his own fingers and was administered first aid.</p>.<p>The panel decided to suspend the Trinamool member for one day from the Committee proceedings.</p>