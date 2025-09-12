Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Digitisation of India's manuscripts will help curb 'intellectual piracy': PM Modi

India is now proudly presenting before the world its heritage of ancient knowledge preserved in its manuscripts for centuries, PM said.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 15:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 15:36 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiDigitisation

Follow us on :

Follow Us