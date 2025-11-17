Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'It's not chori, it's a dacoity': Akhilesh Yadav backs Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on 'vote theft'

'It's not chori. Chori is a small theft. It's a dacoity. Openly done,' Yadav said.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 19:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 19:00 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsAkhilesh Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us