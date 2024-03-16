Dissent within poll panel is encouraged, EC Arun Goel quit due to personal reasons: CEC Rajiv Kumar

New Delhi: Evading a direct reply on the sudden resignation of Arun Goel, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday said "one's personal space should not be touched", while insisting that dissent within the panel is always encouraged.

Goel had on March 9 resigned from the Commission in the midst of Lok Sabha election preparation, amid speculation that he put in papers due to differences with Kumar. No official reason was cited for the former bureaucrat quitting the panel, forcing the government to scramble for filling the vacancies in the poll body.

Addressing a press conference to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, Kumar said his "friend" Goel was a "distinguished member of our team" and that he thoroughly enjoyed working with him.

"But in every institution, we will have to give everyone personal space. I am sure the personal space shouldn't be touched and one should not be insensitive to ask personal questions. If he had personal reasons, it is fine and you must respect it," he said to a question on the reason for Goel taking the decision to quit.