‘District minister’ insisted I complete handing over of auctioned police land in Pune in 2010: Ex-IPS officer in book

“I even said that the process, itself was flawed, in my opinion, and against the interest of the police department. It would just not be possible for me to relinquish such a prime piece of police land to a private party when we ourselves needed it, I told him gently but with finality. The minister lost his cool and hurled the map at the glass table,” she wrote in the book.

The minister then made many remarks against her to the then state home minister R R Patil, as per the book.