Passengers can now rent power banks on Namo Bharat trains: NCRTC

The rental power bank facility is currently available in the unpaid area of Sahibabad station, making it accessible to everyone without the need to purchase a train ticket. Anyone can visit the station and take advantage of this service. To use the facility, people need to install the 'A3 Charge' mobile app on their phones. Registration is done using a phone number. After registration, the app will guide users to the nearest power bank machine, where they can scan a QR code to access a power bank, it stated.