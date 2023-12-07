DMK MP withdraws remark on Hindi heartland, expresses regret

New Delhi: DMK MP DNV Senthil Kumar on Wednesday apologised for his controversial comments on the Hindi heartland states that drew sharp criticism both from the BJP and the I.N.D.I.A allies.
The remarks were made while the MP was participating in a discussion on the J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill in the House on Tuesday. Kumar had said the BJP can win elections only in the Hindi heartland states and not in south India.
The issue was raised in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal after the customary question hour.
"Is TR Baalu standing with him? Is Rahul Gandhi standing with him? Voters have made BJP victorious in three states, and this is what they say. This is the thinking of dividing India in the north and south. We will not allow it," Meghwal said.
"Statement made by Senthil Kumar was not correct. MK Stalin has warned the particular member," Baalu said in response to the minister’s query. Soon after Senthil Kumar took the floor to offer a clarification and expressed regret for the remark.
The DMK MP also apologised for his comments on X. "Commenting on the results of the five recent state assembly elections, I have used a word in a inappropriate way. Not using that term with any intent, I apologise for sending the wrong meaning across," he said in a post. The house was also adjourned for a brief period during the question hour when BJP MP’s raised the issue and sought an apology from the DMK MP.