Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DNA of people living in undivided India for over 40,000 years same: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

He stressed the need for social transformation for the country's rise.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 15:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 15:05 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRSSMohan Bhagwat

Follow us on :

Follow Us