Doctors protest: FAIMA calls for nationwide shutdown of elective services in hospitals from Monday

<p>Kolkata: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), a body representing Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) across India, on Sunday called for a nationwide shutdown of elective services in hospitals from Monday in solidarity with medics' ongoing protest in West Bengal.</p><p>The decision was taken after a meeting of FAIMA on Saturday. The body, however, requested all RDAs to ensure that emergency services remain functional 24/7, an official of the body said.</p><p>FAIMA said it stands in full solidarity with the junior doctors of West Bengal.</p><p>"After exhaustive discussions, we have unanimously decided that it is time to unite on a national scale. We had given an ultimatum for escalation to the Chief Minister of West Bengal in a previous letter, however no satisfactory action has been seen, compelling us to request all RDAs and medical associations across the country to join us in our call for a shutdown of elective services across the country, commencing Monday," the body said in a communication.</p><p>The open letter was addressed to National Medical Associations, state Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) and Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) from various medical colleges and institutes of national importance.</p><p>"However, we request all RDAs and associations to keep emergency facilities open 24x7, since patients who need our urgent service must not suffer," the letter read.</p><p>Junior doctors have been on fast-unto-death since October 5 demanding justice for the deceased woman medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital besides addressing other issues.</p><p>Three doctors have been hospitalised after their health condition deteriorated due to fasting.</p>