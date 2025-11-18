Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Domestic aviation industry's loss may widen to Rs 9,500-10,500 cr this fiscal: Report

'The deterioration is linked to moderating passenger growth, coupled with higher deliveries of aircraft, which increase capital and operational expenses,' the report said.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 16:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 16:49 IST
India NewsAviation IndustryIcraIndian Airlines

Follow us on :

Follow Us