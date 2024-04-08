Don't comment on consultants' remarks: Congress on Prashant Kishor's statement on Rahul Gandhi

In an interaction with PTI editors, Kishor said Gandhi, for all practical purposes, is running the Congress and has been unable to either step aside or let someone else steer the party despite his inability to deliver the results in the last 10 years.
'This, according to me, is also anti-democratic,' said Kishor, who had prepared a revival plan for the opposition party but walked out due to disagreements between him and its leadership over the execution of his strategy.
Asked about Kishor's remarks, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, 'I do not answer on remarks by consultants. Talk about political people, what is there to answer on consultants?' The ace strategist, who has been associated with successful poll campaigns of several major political parties, also emphasised that the main opposition party in the country suffers from 'structural' flaws in its functioning and addressing those is essential for its success.
