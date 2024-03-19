Don't fight on basis of religion if you are secular: Smriti Irani's message to Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani said if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi considers himself secular then he should not fight in the name of religion, but on the basis of issues.

During a session on the News18 Rising Bharat Summit, Irani said the destination of a nation cannot be decided by a man who is scared of defeat in Amethi.

Amethi in Uttar Pradesh was long considered a bastion of the Gandhi family, till Rahul Gandhi lost the seat to Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.