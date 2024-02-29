Don't segregate prisoners on basis of caste, religion: MHA to states

New Delhi: The Centre has asked states and Union Territories not to segregate prisoners on the basis of their caste and religion and to stop assigning duties like managing prison kitchens according to the discriminatory approach.

In a communication, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the jail manuals of some states provide for segregation of prisoners based on their caste and religion and they are being assigned duties in the prisons accordingly.

"It may be noted that the Constitution of India prohibits any kind of discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, caste, or place of birth. The Model Prison Manual, 2016 prepared by the Ministry of Home Affairs and circulated to all states and UTs in May 2016 explicitly prohibits caste and religion-based discrimination of prisoners in the management of kitchen or cooking of food on caste or religious basis," the communication said.