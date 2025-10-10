Menu
Doordarshan, WAVES OTT to air AI-led reimagination of Mahabharat

The series will have its exclusive digital premiere on WAVES OTT on October 25, 2025, followed by its telecast on Doordarshan every Sunday at 11:00 am starting November 2, 2025.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 10:37 IST
Published 10 October 2025, 10:37 IST
India NewsMahabharat

