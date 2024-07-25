'Double standard': India expects Canada to take action against pro-Khalistan elements

New Delhi: Days after Canadian authorities acted against two men for allegedly making online threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, India on Thursday criticised Canada for not taking similar action against pro-Khalistan elements who threatened Indian leaders and diplomats.

In strong comments, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "When a democracy adopts different yardsticks to measure or implement the rule of law and freedom of expression, it only exposes its own double standard."

India has been consistently pressing Canada to take action against anti-India elements operating from its soil.

In the last few months, the pro-Khalistani elements have displayed photographs of Indian leaders and Indian diplomats with violent slogans in several places in Canada.