Delhi High Court quashes Centre's 1987 eviction notice to 'Express' newspapers

“The issuance of notices to tenants with a direction to them to deposit the rent with the L&DO is a completely malicious act on behalf of the then Government. It was only meant to muzzle Express Newspapers and also dry up its sources of income and nothing more. Thus, the said notices are held to be arbitrary and mala fide." The court further noted that the notice issued on November 2, 1987, was never served upon Express Newspapers which came to know of the same from a news item in another newspaper.