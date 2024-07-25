Jaishankar holds bilateral meetings with counterparts from ASEAN countries

Stating that he was “delighted to meet” his friend Enrique A Manalo of Philippines, Jaishankar said in a post on X: “Discussed the strengthening collaboration between our two democracies and partnership in the Indo-Pacific, especially in upholding the rule of law and ASEAN centrality.” “Pleasure to meet FM Bendito Freitas of Timor Leste on the sidelines of #ASEAN meetings. Our Delhi to Dili friendship continues to diversify and deepen. Also exchanged views on our shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region,” he said in a post on X after the meeting with Freitas.