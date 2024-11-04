Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

EAM Jaishankar inaugurates new Indian consulate in Brisbane, pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Jaishankar, arrived in Australia on Sunday on the first leg of his two-nation tour which will also take him to Singapore.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 08:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 08:38 IST
India NewsWorld newsAustraliaS JaishankarMahatma GandhiBrisbane

Follow us on :

Follow Us