EC appoints special observers in states to ensure level playing field in Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday appointed special observers for administrative, security and expenditure monitoring purposes in several states to ensure a level playing field during the upcoming elections.
The special observers - former civil servants with brilliant track record - have been tasked with overseeing the electoral process with strict vigilance, particularly against the backdrop of challenges posed by the influence of money, muscle and misinformation, the poll panel said.
Special Expenditure Observers have also been deployed in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, it said.
(Published 02 April 2024, 07:16 IST)